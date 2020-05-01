Included in the Hopkins Police April 20 to 27 reports were these incidents:

April 21 - Theft from a motor vehicle on the 800 block of Smetana Road.

April 22 - Vehicle theft report on the 200 block of 5th Avenue South.

April 23 - Burglary of detached garage on the 000 block of Blake Road North.

- Theft of license plates on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

- Social distancing complaint on Hiawatha Avenue.

April 25 - Domestic assault on the 600 block of Robinwood Lane.

April 27 - Theft of catalytic converter on the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.

