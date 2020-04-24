Included in the department’s April 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:
April 13 - Fraud along the 700 block of Ninth Avenue South.
- Theft along the 500 block of Blake Road North
April 14 - Theft of cash along the 300 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Harassment along the 1000 block of 11th Avenue South.
April 15 - Theft along the 1200 block of Landmark Trail.
- Domestic along the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
April 16 - Domestic assault along the 800 block of 11th Avenue South.
- Motor vehicle tampering along the 500 block of Cambridge Street.
April 17 - Fraud along the 1000 block of Feltl Court.
- Assault report along the 1000 block of Hiawatha Avenue.
April 19 - Financial transaction card fraud along the 1300 block of Highway 7.
