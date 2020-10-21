A Hopkins man has been accused of fighting with and threatening to kill St. Louis Park police officers.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster charged Daniel Scott Carlson, 43, with two counts of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer. The first count, a felony charge, relates to “demonstrable bodily harm” and alleges that Carlson “transferred bodily fluids at or onto a peace officer.”
The second count, a gross misdemeanor, accused Carlson of assaulting a peace officer “while that officer was effecting a lawful arrest or executing a duty imposed upon him by law.”
A court document provides this account of the allegations:
St. Louis Park Police investigated a report of an intoxicated male Sept. 30 in the area of Aquila Avenue South and West 37th Street.
After officers met with an individual they identified as Carlson, he allegedly “told officers he was going to kill the officers and everyone officers cared about.”
The document alleges Carlson “then became physically aggressive towards officers by lunging towards and swinging his fists at officers.”
They attempted to place him under arrest, the document states. After struggling with him for a brief period, officers eventually detained him, according to the account.
During a search for weapons, Carlson allegedly kicked an officer in the leg. Officers issued verbal commands to stop. While they waited for additional assistance, Carlson allegedly spat on another officer. Police placed a spit hood on him as he continued to attempt to spit on an officer, according to the charges.
Officers placed him into an ambulance to be transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
