EP police car

Included in the Eden Prairie Police Oct. 9 to 16 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 9 - Tampering with a vehicle on Englewood Drive, Anderson Lakes Road, Jack Pine Trail and Riverview Road.

- Tampering with the mail on Mitchell Road and on 66th Street Circle.

- Vehicle theft on Hidden Oaks Drive.

- Drugs on Technology Drive.

- Assault on Valley View Road.

Oct. 10 - Theft on Pioneer Trail, Peep Oday Trail and Glen Lane.

- Burglary of a dwelling on Eden Road.

Oct. 11 - Theft on Chatham Way and on Pioneer Trail.

- Weapons offense on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with the mail on Amherst Lane.

Oct. 12 - Damage to property on Labont Way and on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with the mail on Farmstead Circle and on Pristine Pine Trail.

Oct. 13 - Theft on Prairie Center Drive, Woodland Drive and near the intersection of Sunnybrook Road and Homeward Hills.

- Harassing communication on Bedford Drive.

Oct. 14 - Theft on Chestnut Drive; intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Darnel Drive, Flying Cloud Drive, Singletree Lane, Old Shady Oak Road and Timber Lake Drive.

- Tampering with the mail on Jasmine Lane.

Oct. 15 - Theft on Valley View Road, Den Road and Singletree Lane.

Oct. 16 - Burglary of a business on Flying Cloud Drive.

- Tampering with a vehicle on Westwind Drive and on Sorrel Way.

- Theft on Wedgeway Court and on Martin Drive.

- Burglary of a dwelling on Hackberry Court.

- Tampering with the mail on Entrevaux Drive.

- Assault at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Valley View.

- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard

