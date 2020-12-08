Included in the department’s Nov. 20 to 27 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 20 - Tampering with a vehicle on Joiner Way.
- Theft on County Road 62, Leona Road and Lorena Lane.
- Theft of a vehicle on Leona Road.
Nov. 21 - Theft on Flying Cloud and on Technology Drive.
Nov. 22 - Damage to property on Dell Road
Nov. 23 - Theft on Harverhill Trail and on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Baker Road and on Dahlia Circle.
Nov. 24 - Tampering with a vehicle on Kimball Drive, Fuller Road and Mitchell Road.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive and Singletree Lane.
- Drugs on Valley View Road.
Nov. 25 - Theft on Linwood Court, Eden Road, Den Road and Flying Cloud Drive.
- Damage to property on Pioneer Trail.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive.
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.
Nov. 26 - Drugs on Highway 169.
Nov. 27 - Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Tampering with a vehicle on Pioneer Trail and on Prairie Center Drive.
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive.
- Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
