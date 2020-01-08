Included in the Eden Prairie Police Dec. 13 through Dec. 25 reports were the following incidents:
Dec. 13 - Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle
- Tampering with a vehicle on Technology Drive
- Welfare check on Wagner Way
- Theft on Technology Drive
- Welfare check on Technology Drive
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Welfare check on Singletree Lane
- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive
- Intoxication on Curtis Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Neill Lake Road
Dec. 14 - Theft of a vehicle on Viking Drive
- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Drive
- Harassing communication on Warbler Lane
- Drugs at the intersection of Valley View Road and Plaza
- Theft on Harrogate Drive
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Technology Drive
- Robbery on Flying Cloud Drive
Dec. 15 - Welfare check on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Theft of vehicle on Franlo Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Franlo Road
- Disorderly conduct on Balsam Lane
- Tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway
Dec. 16 - Damage to property on Marshall Road
- Theft on Dunberry Circle
- Burglary of a business on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Settlers Way
- Theft on Valley View Road
- Theft on Wellington Drive
- Burglary of a dwelling on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- 4 reports of tampering with a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Leona Road
Dec. 17 - Disturbing the peace on Dahlia Circle
- Disturbing the peace on Marigold Circle
- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive
- Assault Valley View Road
- Theft on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- 2 reports of theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Welfare check on College View Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Balmoral Lane
- Theft on Leona Road
- Theft on Plaza Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Eden Road
- Welfare check on Erin Bay
Dec. 18 - Tampering with a vehicle on Cartway Curve
- Damage to property on Prairie Center Drive
- 3 reports of theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- 2 reports of theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Welfare check on Kimball Drive
Dec. 19 - Theft on Valley View Road
- Theft on Wagner Way
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Balsam Lane
- Theft on Staring Lake Parkway
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Welfare check on Glen Lane
Dec. 20 - Theft on Anagram Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Hennepin Town Road
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Thatcher Road
- Theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Drugs at the intersection of Highway 100 and 50th Street
Dec. 21 - Burglary of a business on Technology Drive
- 2 reports of theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Threat on Eden Road
- Burglary of a business on Prairie Center Drive
- Robbery on Flying Cloud Drive
Dec. 22 - Malicious mischief on Balmoral Lane
- Trespass on Woodland Drive
- Drugs on Franlo Road
- Disorderly conduct on Massie Curve
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- 2 reports of theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Drugs on Flying Cloud Drive
- Disorderly conduct on Martin Drive
- Death investigation on Peep Oday Trail
- Drugs on Prairie Center Drive
- Drugs on Frondell Court
- Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail
Dec. 23 - Disturbing the peace on Office Ridge Circle
- Theft of a vehicle on Anderson Lakes Parkway
- Tampering with a vehicle on Chennault way
- Welfare check on Leona Road
- Damage to property on Spring Road
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Theft on Chestnut Drive
- Welfare check on Chestnut Drive
- Drugs on Chestnut Drive
- Weapons offense on Chestnut Drive
- Drugs on Joiner Way
Dec. 24 - Welfare check on Village Woods Drive
- Welfare check on Flying Cloud Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Golden Triangle Drive
- 2 reports of theft on Flying Cloud Drive
- Harassing communication on Morgan Lane
- Theft on Prairie Center Drive
- Threat on St. Johns Drive
Dec. 25 - Disturbing the peace on Chestnut Drive
- Disturbing the peace on Singletree Lane
- Disturbing the peace on Coneflower Lane
- Harassing communication on Pioneer Trail
Dec. 26 - Disturbing the peace on Magnolia Trail
- Drugs on Viking Drive
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard
