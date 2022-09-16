The free event is planned for 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1
September marks the 75th anniversary for the Wayzata Bar & Grill and Wine & Spirits municipal liquor store, collectively known to locals as “The Muni.”
The on- and off-sale liquor operation, whose profits go toward helping fund local capital improvement projects, has been owned and operated by the city since Sept. 2, 1947.
According to research from the late Wayzata historian Irene Stemmer, the allowance of the municipal bar and liquor store was put to a vote with a special election. When the ballots were tallied, 216 out of the 441 votes cast favored the option to “raise more revenue through the establishment of a municipal ‘on and off’ sale liquor store.”
Being given a green light by Wayzata residents, the Minnetonka Bar/Lounge opened in the former Wayzata Liquor Store next door to the Carisch Theater. The city’s bar and liquor store would quickly became known as “The Blue Room,” which remained in its Lake Street location until the business moved to the Bay Center in June 1967 with a new name, “The Town Tavern.” After 20 years, the city council began considering a remodel for the tavern, eventually leading to the opening of the new municipal bar and grill, the Port O’ Call Bistro.
By 1994, with new customers coming in to check out recent renovations and the expanded menu, the restaurant was becoming known as the Wayzata Bar & Grill and the liquor store was named Wine and Spirits. But most residents opted to simply refer to the local hangout as “The Muni.”
To help celebrate the 75th anniversary of “The Muni” and show appreciation for local patrons, the city is planning a party 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the parking lot at 747 Mill St. between the liquor store and the Mill Street parking structure.
The free event will feature live music, starting at 4 p.m., from Elvis impersonator Chris Olson as well as Doug Allen Nash, who will perform songs by Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond.
The celebration will also include outdoor games, a raffle, complimentary wine tastings, beer and food for purchase, a photo booth as well as informational kiosks that will showcase “The Muni’s” history in the community.
The city kicked off the celebratory year by partnering with Excelsior Brewing on a limited edition “SS 75” anniversary hazy pale ale. The beer is available at both the city’s restaurant and liquor store.
The Wayzata City Council approved a special event permit for the celebration during its Sept. 6 council meeting. During the meeting, Wine & Spirits Manager Kevin Castellano said the event will help show appreciation for patrons while helping share the history of the city owned business.
“It’s really a chance to just host an appreciation event for our customers and hopefully meet new people too,” Castellano said.
“We’re still finalizing the menu, but we’ll be cooking out there in the parking lot and we’ll be serving beer,” added Jeff Pietrini, the general manager for Wayzata Bar & Grill. “There will be a number of different family friendly games out there in the parking lot and there’ll be raffles and giveaways. ... We really want to take an opportunity to pour all of our effort into appreciating the community and paying them back for the support over the years.”
