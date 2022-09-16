wz15NW_MuniAnniversary.jpg
September marks the 75th anniversary for the city owned Wayzata Bar & Grill and adjoining Wine & Spirits liquor store, collectively known to locals as “The Muni.” (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

The free event is planned for 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

September marks the 75th anniversary for the Wayzata Bar & Grill and Wine & Spirits municipal liquor store, collectively known to locals as “The Muni.”

