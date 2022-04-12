Officers Carlson, Carstens and Kalkes welcomed during April 5 meeting
Three new officers have been welcomed to the Wayzata Police Department.
Laura Carlson, Will Carstens and Natalie Kalkes were officially sworn in as officers during the April 5 city council meeting.
“Tonight’s a big night. I’m sure that most of us in law enforcement remember our first swearing in when we first started our careers as cops,” Wayzata Police Chief Marc Schultz said while welcoming the three officers to the front of the room.
The police chief then imparted some words of advice to the young officers.
“As you grow in this life as a cop, you’re going to collect all kinds of memories. Some of those memories will be good and some will be bad, but know that this career finds a way to change people. My wish for you is that you never forget that you’re human and that you have to take care of yourself,” Schultz said. “My wish is that you’ll never forget to be empathetic, to always treat everyone with respect and dignity.”
The police chief then provided a brief background – along with a few interesting facts – for each officer.
Officer Carlson received her associate’s degree in law enforcement from North Hennepin Community College and went to law enforcement skills training at Hennepin Technical College. She then went on to serve as a community service officer and a records technician with the Golden Valley Police Department before coming to Wayzata.
“Laura spends her free time kayaking, hanging out with family and attending live music events,” Schultz said. “And one thing that you may not know about Laura is that she makes stained glass windows.”
Officer Carstens received an associate’s degree in law enforcement from Hibbing Community College and spent the first five years of his career with the Orono Police Department before joining the department in Wayzata. The officer was also recently selected to be one of Wayzata’s newest members of the Lake Minnetonka Emergency Response Unit.
“Will enjoys playing video games with his wife Chelsea,” the police chief said. “And one thing that you may not know about Will is that he enjoys working with bonsai trees.”
Officer Kalkes graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato, with a bachelor of science degree in corrections. She worked two years in corrections and four years in records before going back to school to pursue a degree in law enforcement at Hennepin Technical College. She joined the Wayzata Police Department soon after earning her degree.
“In Natalie’s free time, she loves to travel, spend time outdoors with her two dogs and enjoying her favorite hobby, which is napping,” Schultz said.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl then administered the oath of office and had family members come to the front of the room to pin badges on the uniforms of the new officers.
Following a round of applause from the room, the new officers thanked their friends and family for coming to the meeting while recognizing the city council, police chief and deputy chief for allowing them to serve with the Wayzata Police Department.
Mayor Johanna Mouton then took to the podium to offer a few welcoming words of her own.
“You’ve been with us now for a few months and during that time we’ve gotten to know you a little bit, but we really look forward to getting to know you for many, many years to come,” the mayor said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.