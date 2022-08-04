Ai Xing: ‘You can’t learn anything from the past if you don’t talk to the people who lived it’
A group of Wayzata High School students is working to bridge the gap between generations by sharing the stories of senior citizens living in Minnesota.
Kimberly Lan, Ai Xing, Hua Xing and Ashley Zhou are the students behind Senior Stories Minnesota. For the project, teenagers sit down and talk with seniors and then relay their wisdom – imparted through stories and life advice – using a very modern means of communication: Instagram.
The idea for the project was born two years ago amid the early months of the pandemic.
“Because of COVID, the senior homes were all locked down and they didn’t have visitors,” Ai said.” But they still had stories to tell. ... So we were thinking if these seniors are really lonely and they want someone to talk to, we could maybe have a conversation with them and have them connect with someone of a younger generation.”
Among the seniors who have been included in the project so far is Ben Liu. Through a family connection, Kimberly has gotten to know Liu through online conversations and visits to his apartment in North Oaks.
“Her mother was the oncologist for my wife, who passed away a couple years ago,” Liu said. “And in the meantime, Kimberly and I have developed a friendship in spite of our great age difference. She’s a high school student and I’m close to 88.”
The conversations began in the summer of 2020 with an interview over Zoom, Kimberly said.
“He told me one of his childhood stories because he lived in World War II-era China,” Kimberly said. “That was really interesting to me.”
The student said she also enjoyed hearing about how Liu and his wife Helen would travel the world, from southern France to China.
“It’s been really fun,” Kimberly said. “Ben is a super interesting guy, and his life is so full of a bunch of different experiences that I have never experienced.”
The seniors’ stories are shared through the Instagram handle @seniorstoriesmn, and the students plan to keep finding ways to pass on the wisdom of their elders.
“My grandparents are really great cooks, but I never find the time to learn recipes from them. So we really want to create a space for seniors to share their recipes that might be passed down from generations,” Ashley said.
Ai said she also plans to build the project’s website (seniorstoriesmn.com) and overall network of participants and hopes others will feel inspired to take part, either as a teenage interviewer or a senior storyteller.
“Connecting with your elders has always been valued and important because you want to pass the legacy of stories,” Ai said. “You can’t learn anything from the past if you don’t talk to the people who lived it.”
To learn more about participating in the project, email seniorstoriesmn@gmail.com or call 763-260-4289.
