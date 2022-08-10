City council’s decision is in response to the new state law that went into effect July 1
City council’s decision is in response to the new state law that went into effect July 1
The new city law, approved as an emergency moratorium during the council’s Aug. 3 meeting, pertains to the manufacturing, distribution or sale of cannabinoid products within the city of Wayzata.
The local decision follows the passage of a new state law, which went into effect July 1, that allows Minnesotans who are 21 and older to purchase food and beverages containing small amounts of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. The legislation makes it legal to sell the edibles in a form limited to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and no more than 50 milligrams per package.
In his report to the council, City Manager Jeffrey Dahl explained that, “Despite the allowances of [the] new law, there has been generally little information provided to municipalities in order to determine the level of regulation needed, if any, for this substance.”
After reaching out to the League of Minnesota Cities and discussing with other city staff leaders the potential impacts to overall community public health, safety, zoning and licensing, Dahl concluded that the city should issue a moratorium on THC for up to 12 months that would allow city staff more time to obtain information and propose any needed regulation.
“Moratoriums are usually associated with zoning, but this is an appropriate way to use a moratorium,” the city manager said. “The specific draft that you have in your packet really targets ... the edible cannabinoid products that are derived from hemp, which addresses the exact legislation allowance.”
Dahl also noted that as with any moratorium, the decision would come with an obligation for city staff to study the issue and consider adoption or changes to the city’s zoning and licensing ordinances.
“I assume that over the course of the next 12 months you’ll come back to us with some recommendations in terms of zoning, potential licensure, all of the various steps that we need to be thinking about,” Mayor Johanna Mouton said to the city manager.
The “emergency” classification for the moratorium means that the new restrictions go into effect immediately in the city.
On a 4-0 decision, with Councilmember Alex Plechash absent from the meeting, the council voted to declare that there was an the emergency need for the moratorium. The council then voted 4-0 to adopt the ordinance declaring the temporary citywide moratorium on the manufacturing, distribution, and/or sale of edible cannabinoid products derived from hemp as well as the construction, development or operation of a business or facility involving those activities.
