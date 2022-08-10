City council’s decision is in response to the new state law that went into effect July 1

Wayzata THC gummies.jpg

The Wayzata City Council approved an ordinance declaring a temporary ban on the sale of edible products containing THC derived from hemp. (Photo by Elsa Olafson, Creative Commons license: bit.ly/3PxxByz)

The Wayzata City Council approved an ordinance declaring a temporary ban on the sale of edible products containing THC derived from hemp.

