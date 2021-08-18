City leaders are moving forward with a plan to preserve and renovate the historic structure
Wayzata is moving forward with its work to preserve and renovate the historic Section Foreman House.
Built by Great Northern Railroad as the railway continued to expand in the early 20th century, the house is nestled between the tracks and Lake Minnetonka at 738 Lake St. N. It was the Wayzata residence for railroad foremen and their families. The foreman were responsible for inspections and repairs to their assigned 20-mile section of track.
The Wayzata City Council voted Aug. 10 to approve a scope of work for architectural design services for the 1902 house, which is owned by the city and recently earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
The scope of work includes traditional architectural and engineering design services including schematic design, design development, construction documents and construction administration.
Emily Goellner, the city’s community development director, said the scope of work will inform the request for proposals for architectural design services.
In January 2020, the city council approved the reuse of the house as a new lakefront learning center for historical and environmental education programming and community events.
Restoration of the Section Foreman House will include a full interior and exterior renovation while historically preserving the structure. The first floor will be intended for public use as a learning center with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility. The second floor will also be restored, but won’t be intended for full public use. The basement will be used primarily as storage space.
Work to historically preserve and renovate the Section Foreman House and surrounding area is included in the second phase of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative. Phase two also includes building a boardwalk along the lakefront, restoration of the shoreline and creating an eco park outside the Section Foreman house with a pier extension over the lake.
The city’s summary of the request for proposals provides guidance that the “Section Foreman House will be rehabilitated for reuse as a new vibrant lakefront learning center providing indoor and outdoor classroom and community space as part of a new eco park. The learning center will feature educational programming to learn about early 20th century railroad operations and the influence of the Great Northern Railroad on the geographic, economic and social development of Wayzata. The purpose of the eco park is to restore shoreline marsh and improve water quality while providing STEM-based learning opportunities.”
Following the council’s approval, the request for proposal was distributed Aug. 11 with a due date of Sept. 1. Interviews are slated to take place Sept. 9. After responses are evaluated by a selection committee, a recommendation will be made to the city council with a contract potentially being awarded Oct. 5.
City leaders expect the design phase to begin in the fall and be completed early next year. The next step would be to choose a contractor and move into the construction phase, which is projected to begin in the spring and be completed near the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.
The Section Foreman House’s footprint is about 1,100 square feet and sits on a lakefront site that is more than 36,000 square feet. The total usable square footage of the building is about 2,400 square feet.
The anticipated construction budget for the building and minimal site improvements is estimated to be between $250,000-$300,000. The total cost for the Section Foreman House project is expected to be between $600,000-$900,000. The project will be funded through the Wayzata Conservancy using dollars that include private donations and, potentially, grant funding.
The city has continued to work with Minneapolis-based building reuse consultant New History to develop a timeline for community engagement and a selection process for an architect. The work included gathering public input through an online survey and a July 28 community meeting.
“There was a general consensus that the project should recognize the historical significance of the building by being respectful of the character of the house,” said Quentin Collette, a director at New History.
The survey also highlighted the importance of providing another amenity that would allow access to the lakefront, with design and educational opportunities geared more toward children.
“Indoor and outdoor use programming were preferred by the majority of the respondents and educational programs were also suggested by the majority of the respondents,” Collette said.
Discussions at the community meeting will also help inform future decisions during the design process, including whether to remove the 1963 non-historic front porch addition, maintain the house as is or construct a modest addition to the house.
Other work from New History includes putting together a 2019 assessment used to apply for the National Register of Historic Places consideration. The national designation further highlights a structure believed to be one of the last of its kind still standing in Minnesota.
The register is the nation’s official list of properties deemed worthy of preservation. The properties given the designation must have historic significance and integrity. Placement of the Section Foreman House on the list also opens up opportunities for federal grant funding.
The Wayzata Depot, which was constructed by James J. Hill’s Great Northern Railroad in 1906, was placed on the national registry in 1981.
Other work to recognize the historical significance of the Section Foreman House includes the city designating the home as a heritage preservation site in January 2020. In the summer prior, the Heritage Preservation Board named the home a Wayzata Historic Landmark and worked with the Wayzata Historical Society to install an informational plaque outside the building.
