The change goes into effect Tuesday, Feb. 22
The Wayzata School District has updated its COVID-19 mitigation plan, shifting from “required masking” to “recommended masking” for most students.
The plan, called Keeping Our Students Safe and In School, went into effect at the beginning of the school year and has been focused on keeping students in the classroom for full-time, in-person learning.
In a district-wide letter to families, Superintendent Chace Anderson said that on Tuesday, Feb. 22, students and staff for grades K-12 will move to “recommended masking.” He said the decision was based on the fact that vaccination rates for this group is over 76% across the district and that COVID-19 cases continue to decline following the recent wave of the fast-spreading omicron variant. This change is masking rules also applies to transition students, volunteers and visitors during normal school hours.
“Our local case rates have been declining in the last few weeks and are currently significantly lower than they have been since the spike of the omicron variant during January, with epidemiologists expecting that this downward trend will continue,” Anderson wrote in the letter.
Under the previous rules, K-12 students had been required to wear a face covering at school during the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for grades preK-8, with high school students have to wear a mask from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
For preK students ages 2 and older (and staff), “required masking” will continue until vaccinations become readily available for preK students. There has not yet been a vaccine authorized or approved for use in children younger than 5.
COVID-19 mitigation efforts that will remain in place for all students include required face coverings on school buses, continued physical distancing practices when possible, handwashing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and disinfecting learning areas as appropriate and staying home when sick.
Isolation requirements will remain the same. A person who is positive for COVID-19 will need to isolate at home for at least five days, returning after all symptoms have stopped. Students returning on days 6-10 will need to wear a mask, otherwise they will need to stay home for the full 10 days.
All students and staff are not required to wear masks outdoors for recess, physical education classes, athletic practices or contests and any other outdoor instructional or recreational activities.
In his lettter, the superintendent noted the possibility that a return to more restrictive mitigation measures and “required masking” could occur at some point in the school year if conditions worsen.
“Individual classrooms or schools may shift back to increased health and safety measures, including masking, if necessary to address rising case rates,” he said.
The letter follows a 6-1 vote Feb. 14 by the Wayzata School Board to approve the updated masking guidelines. The school board member who voted against the change was Bonita Lucky, who argued for erring on the side of caution.
“It doesn’t feel like the time is now to take our foot off the gas, to stop doing what we’re doing and requiring the masks,” she said.
The rest of the board members were in favor of allowing the changes, with some noting that the availability of high quality KN95 masks allows protection for someone who chooses to wear a mask while being around others who do not.
Board member Heidi Kader said that while she wished for a little more time before having to make a decision, she felt confident in the guidance from district leaders and the fact that the COVID-19 positivity rate is predicted to continue on a downward trend in Hennepin County.
“I do think the time to turn the dial down on our mitigation strategies is here,” Kader said.
Board chair Sarah Johansen agreed that it made sense for the updated guidelines.
“This vote may feel sudden to some, but I know that our administrators and health leaders have been preparing for this day since August,” she said. “We are not removing the option to wear a mask, we are removing the mandate – and we will continue to monitor and respond as needed.”
