‘A little bit of salt goes a long way,’ said the city’s public works director
Wayzata city officials are reminding local residents that using too much salt to de-ice driveways and sidewalks can be harmful to Lake Minnetonka and other water sources.
When snow and ice melts, it runs into storm drains that flow into wetlands, ponds and lakes – and so does the chloride in the salt that was used to melt that ice.
“When stuff runs off your driveway, it ultimately goes to the street and then eventually to the lake,” said Mike Kelly, Wayzata’s director of public works.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, high amounts of chloride are toxic to fish, aquatic bugs and amphibians. Chloride in streams, lakes and wetlands can also harm aquatic vegetation and change the plant community structure. And when too much salt gets into the ground, it can cause soil to lose its ability to retain water and store nutrients and make the soil more prone to erosion and sediment runoff.
The public works director said it’s best to not use salt at all whenever possible. Sand can be used to provide traction on ice, and there are environmentally safe de-icers available for purchase.
Shoveling driveways and sidewalks regularly during a snowstorm also helps, Kelly said, because it prevents snow from being packed down by a vehicle or pedestrians.
“I know it’s a little bit more work, but then there’s less need for the de-icer,” he said.
If salt is needed, try to use is sparingly.
“It’s tough with the snow events that we’ve had this year,” Kelly said. “All it takes is driving over your driveway one time and it’s all packed down, and the best way to get it out is a little bit of salt. But a little bit of salt goes a long way. ... All the salt is doing is breaking up the ice so that you have the ability to then scrape it and get rid of it. ... Start with a little. If a little isn’t cutting it, add a little bit more and so on.”
To help keep local streets free of ice, the Wayzata Public Works Department uses a mixture of sand and salt. The sand provides traction for tires while the salt aids in melting snow and ice.
“We try to use more sand than we do salt. ... Our stormwater system is set up in a way that we try to capture most of the sediment from the sand and we’re out there right at the beginning of the spring trying to clean out manholes so that stuff doesn’t make it to the lake either,” the public works director said.
The city recently updated it’s ordinance regulating the storage of deicing salt on commercial, industrial and institutional properties within the city.
“At the end of the day, we’re really trying to protect our natural resources,” Kelly said.
