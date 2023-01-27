wz26NW_SaltUse.jpg
Buy Now

Wayzata city officials are reminding local residents that using too much salt to deice driveways and sidewalks can be harmful to Lake Minnetonka and other local water sources. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

‘A little bit of salt goes a long way,’ said the city’s public works director

Wayzata city officials are reminding local residents that using too much salt to de-ice driveways and sidewalks can be harmful to Lake Minnetonka and other water sources.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments