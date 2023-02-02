Assisted living facility gets favorable review from Planning Commission
The Wayzata Planning Commission recently reviewed a development application for a new 40-unit senior care facility on the eastern edge of the city.
The application from Pillar/Senior Lifestyle Living LLC is for Cantissimo Senior Living, a “boutique” style assisted-living facility with memory care is proposed for a 2.5-acre site at 15419/15429 Wayzata Boulevard and 1405 Holdridge Terrace facing U.S. Highway 12.
There are single-family homes to the south and west of the site and a large wetland that would provide some buffer to the residential neighborhood to the south. To the east in Minnetonka is the Hillcrest Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, which ceased operations in 2019.
The project is coming back to the city after being reviewed by the Wayzata Planning Commission and City Council as a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Concept Plan and Comprehensive Plan Amendment in late 2021 and early 2022. Since then, the applicant has refined their design and is now applying for a PUD General Plan, subdivision (lot combination), rezoning, unit size variance and design deviations, according to Assistant City Planner Valerie Quarles.
The land for the proposed facility is currently zoned for medium-density single family. The site had been guided for low-density residential, but the Wayzata City Council gave conditional approval this past March for a comprehensive plan amendment to guide it toward institutional use if a general plan is approved.
According to city code, the primary objective of uses within an institutional district is the provision of services, usually on a nonprofit basis, rather than the sale of goods or services. The institutional land use category usually represents publicly-owned buildings and properties that typically provide a community service.
The parcels of land previously belonged to the Minnesota Department of Transportation during the reconstruction of U.S. Highway 12. The site was sold in 2014 to Lake West Development and approved for a preliminary and final plat to combine the three parcels into two parcels for single-family homes, but the homes were never built.
In 2016, Lake West Development proposed a set of 10 townhomes which later turned into plans for four single-family homes. According to the city, the development request was denied due to negative neighborhood impact, substantial tree removal and concerns over density.
The plans for Cantissimo depict an L-shaped two-story building with a walkout level to the rear and a patio overlooking the wetland to the southeast. A parking lot with two accesses would be located just east of the facility, and the western-most parcel along Holdridge Terrace would be used as an open nature space with walking trails for residents and the neighborhood. A stormwater pond is also proposed to the south of the building.
The applicant is also proposing to relocate an existing lift station 170 west from its current location, which would help minimize impacts to the lift station during building construction, providing access to the lift station for future maintenance by the city and improving aesthetics for the site’s landscaping.
Members of the Wayzata Planning Commission were overall supportive of the project.
“It’s a very attractive development,” Commissioner Adam Elg said. “They’ve gone to great lengths to really accommodate the neighbors and make sure that they’re creating a facility that is appropriate and pleasant for the people that would potentially live there. I think it’d be a great addition to the neighborhood.”
Commissioner Bonnie Schwalbe agreed that the proposed project would greatly improve the existing site.
“For quite a while, this has been an unattractive spot along Wayzata Boulevard,” she said. “I really liked this project from the beginning when I first saw it a year ago, and I like it even more now.”
On a 5-0 vote, the Planning Commission directed city staff to prepare a report with a recommendation of approval for the PUD General Plan, subdivision, rezoning, variance and requested design deviations. The draft report will come back to the Planning Commission at their next meeting before going to the city council for consideration.
