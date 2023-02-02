wz02NW_Cantissimo1.jpg

A concept rendering for Cantissimo Senior Living. The Wayzata Planning Commission recently reviewed a development application for the new 40-unit senior care facility proposed for a site on the eastern edge of the city. (Submitted image - Mohagen Hansen Architecture Interiors)

Assisted living facility gets favorable review from Planning Commission

The Wayzata Planning Commission recently reviewed a development application for a new 40-unit senior care facility on the eastern edge of the city.

The proposed location for Cantissimo Senior Living is a 2.5-acre site that encompasses three vacant parcels along Wayzata Boulevard facing U.S. Highway 12. (Submitted image)
City leaders are considering a development application for a “boutique” style  assisted living facility located on a 2.5-acre site at 15419/15429 Wayzata Boulevard and 1405 Holdridge Terrace near U.S. Highway 12. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

