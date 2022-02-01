‘He was pretty darn good at getting on the good side of people,’ his son said
The Wayzata community is mourning the loss of Bob Nash, a local fishing guide to some and a benevolent barber to many.
Nash died Jan. 21 at the age of 74, more than a year after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s and more than seven years after learning he had lung cancer.
In a 2015 interview with the Sun Sailor, Nash explained that he was inspired at a young age by his neighbor Don Anderson, the affable neighborhood barber, to get into the profession.
“Everybody liked him,” he said. “And the story is that simple.”
After graduating from Richfield High School in 1965, Nash went to barber school and continued the trade during active duty in the U.S. Navy.
Nash founded Barbers Inn in 1972, originally located in the Wayzata Bay Shopping Center before moving to Lake Street. The shop moved again in 2017 (along with Nash’s yellow lab Bagley) to its current home at the Promenade, within a few hundred feet of its original location.
As was the case with many of the barber’s longtime friends, former Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox first got to know Nash through repeated visits to get his hair cut.
“When I was first elected to the Wayzata City Council back in 2004, I soon learned that Bob knew more about what was going on in Wayzata than just about anyone,” Willcox said. “He was a great source of local intelligence. I’d go to Bob to get my haircut, but just as importantly to find out what the current hot buttons in Wayzata were.”
The former mayor noted Nash’s ability to bridge all social strata in Wayzata, “from CEOs to students,” all while working to better the local Lake Minnetonka community. For 10 years, Nash volunteered on the Long Lake Fire Department. He also spent time serving on the Lake Minnetonka Association, Wayzata Crime Prevention Coalition, Wayzata Historical Society and was a decades-long serving member of the Wayzata American Legion.
“He was upbeat, positive and had a great sense of humor,” Willcox said. “People loved to be around him.”
Mike Risvold, Wayzata’s recently retired chief of police, referred to Nash as “the information superhighway.”
“If something was happening in town, he knew about it,” Risvold said. “He had so many of the key players in town to chat with for 20-30 minutes every time he cut their hair – he knew it all. As police chief, he was my best ‘informant.’”
During the seven years that Barbers Inn was located on Lake Street, Nash would call up Risvold to report drivers who had failed to obey the stop sign outside the shop’s front picture window.
“When he’d actually see me make a traffic stop on Lake Street, he’d pop out of the shop onto the sidewalk and give me a fist pump showing his approval,” Risvold said.
But for the former police chief, Nash was more than just a concerned business owner. Risvold first met Nash back in the 1960s when he was living in Edina. Nash, “the Richfield guy,” was dating (and would later marry) Risvold’s neighbor Patti.
“I hung out with Patti’s younger brothers, so I saw him often,” Risvold said. “He had a cool old green pickup truck. ... He always treated us well as kids.”
Years later, Risvold rekindled his friendship with Nash during his first year as police chief in 2004.
“I immediately heard about barber Bob Nash and wondered if he was the same Bob Nash that I knew growing up,” Risvold said. “That’s when we reconnected and barber Bob cut my hair every month from that point on – until he retired.”
Nash retired from Barbers Inn in 2020, but that doesn’t mean he stopped cutting hair.
According to his son Brian Nash, many customers would drive out to his dad’s home in Mound to keep getting haircuts. Bob Nash also kept up with his regular visits to the homes of several elderly clients so that they could continue their routine of getting haircuts and having conversations with the barber.
“He would actually go to their house on his day off and cut their hair. ... That’s just kind of the person that he was,” Brian Nash said.
Many of those conversations would eventually land on the topic of hunting and fishing, two of Bob Nash’s favorite pastimes. For many years, he worked as a guide at his Fishing Tonka service.
“He certainly liked getting the fishing reports from people and sharing his own stories. When it comes to being with people, he was always talking and always had a smile on his face,” Brian Nash said. “He was pretty darn good at getting on the good side of people.”
A public celebration of Nash’s life is being planned for the spring.
