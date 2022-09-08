The initial work will focus on the playground, with other possible improvements to follow
The future look of Klapprich Park was the focus of a recent community meeting hosted by Wayzata city officials.
Residents gathered Aug. 29 at the park to offer input on the proposed update of the playground as well as Klapprich Park and Bell Courts as a whole.
A nearly 30-year-old playground is located on the hillside near Park Street East. To create a play area that’s compliant with the American Disability Act, the parks and trails master plan includes a new playground south of the current site. The new playground would be located on a flat area near an existing maintenance drive that would be modified to allow for drop-off and provide several ADA-accessible parking spaces.
The current playground is proposed to be replaced with an ADA-accessible route for inclusive play, which would be built into the hillside.
“We definitely heard good excitement about the playground update itself. ... One of the main goals we have is to make a park that’s ADA accessible,” said Wayzata Parks Planner Nick Kieser, adding, “There’s quite a mix of what people want down there, but kind of the main theme that we found was that people wanted it to still be a natural feel type of playground in that area and to keep it more of a community neighborhood park.”
Play options would also be expanded with a proposed nature play element tucked into the trees near the top of the hill.
The city also asked for more general engagement and feedback regarding other potential updates to Klapprich Park and Bell Courts as a whole, Kieser said.
According to the city, the park’s softball diamond will remain and the existing hockey rink/dog park will stay in its current configuration.
At the Bell Courts, the parks and trails master plan includes retaining two doubles tennis courts while turning one of the existing courts into four new pickleball courts.
Possible improvements to the north side of Bell Courts Park include additional screening for nearby residences and a butterfly garden surrounding the existing water tower.
Street improvements are also proposed to accommodate safer crossings near the park and courts.
A walking loop that would wrap around the softball field and connect to the new playground is another amenity that’s being considered.
As far as the timeline for any updates, Kieser said the city’s parks and trails board will review the community input for the new playground in September.
“The goal is to start making some plans over this fall and winter to hopefully get something going next spring or summer for the playground work,” the parks planner said, adding that plans for the new playground are anticipated to come before the council for approval sometime in late fall or early winter.
Kieser also noted that there will be more opportunities for community engagement in the coming months so that the city can gather more input on the potential Klapprich Park updates.
For more information and a link to a survey about Klapprich Park, visit wayzata.org/822/Klapprich-Park-Playground-Update.
