The nearly 30-year-old playground at Klapprich Park is located on the hillside. To make a play area that’s compliant with the American Disability Act, the parks and trails master plan is proposing to relocate the play area to a flat area near an existing maintenance drive that would be modified to allow for drop-off and provide several ADA-accessible parking spaces. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

The initial work will focus on the playground, with other possible improvements to follow

The future look of Klapprich Park was the focus of a recent community meeting hosted by Wayzata city officials.

An overhead view showing the potential updates being considered for Klapprich Park and Bell Courts in Wayzata. (Submitted image)

