wz26NW_Tax.JPG

City leaders in Wayzata are proposing a special local food and beverage sales tax to help fund operational and capital improvements that provide a regional benefit. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

The 1% local sales tax was discussed during Jan. 18 city council meeting

City leaders in Wayzata are proposing a special local food and beverage sales tax to help fund operational and capital improvements that provide a regional benefit.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments