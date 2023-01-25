The 1% local sales tax was discussed during Jan. 18 city council meeting
City leaders in Wayzata are proposing a special local food and beverage sales tax to help fund operational and capital improvements that provide a regional benefit.
The city council voted Jan. 18 to approve a resolution supporting the city’s authority to impose the sales tax.
“This item specifically has direct ties to our strategic plan,” Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said. “One of its core initiatives is to diversify revenue sources for the city so we’re not so reliant upon property taxes.”
According to the city, the 1% sales tax on food and beverages could generate around $750,000 per year in revenue. Of that additional annual revenue, $480,000 would support the city’s general fund and the remaining $270,000 would be used toward park capital improvements.
The language in the resolution states that Wayzata “being a regional destination necessitates significant investment by the city for parks, natural amenities such as Lake Minnetonka, public safety and downtown business attraction and retention to support the increased population and traffic.”
According to a University of Minnesota Extension study, non-Wayzata residents make up a very high percentage (90%) of food and beverage sales in the city.
“That’s a pretty conservative estimate based on 2019 data,” Deputy City Manager Aurora Yager said in her presentation to the council. “That’s just further proof that there are a lot of people who come here to visit and that also further justifies ... a way to target the most amount of nonresidents as a source of revenue. This has the least impact to our residents as opposed to property tax increases, which are 100% paid by residents.”
Yager added that over 16 years, the sales tax could raise around $14.6 million, emphasizing that about 90% of that would come from non-Wayzata residents.
The deputy city manager also noted that the balance of the parks and trails fund is projected to go into a deficit if planned projects continue on their current schedule without any new revenue sources.
Council support for the resolution is the first step of many before any kind of local sales tax can be established.
The resolution and any required supporting documentation must be sent to the Minnesota Legislature by Jan. 31. City leaders would then work through May to meet with key members of the Legislature to lobby for the request while also engaging and informing members of the local business community of the request.
If approved by the Legislature, the city council would then need to confirm the resolution of support and vote to establish an ordinance to collect the tax.
The council was overall in favor of the moving forward with the process, with Councilmember Molly MacDonald voicing her support for the resolution.
“I see a deadline coming up, and I don’t see why we wouldn’t move forward with seeing if this is an option for our residents. ... I think it would be quite prudent to look into it further,” MacDonald said.
Councilmember Alex Plechash began his comments by stating that he had a “philosophical opposition” over adding to the tax burden of any resident or visitor to the city.
“I think we’re taxed too much, generally everywhere,” he said.
But Plechash said he too would support the resolution so that the city could move forward with considering the tax.
“We’re doing things for the benefit of our residents, and this is going to benefit our residents. I like that,” Plechash said. “It’s also shifting the burden from our residents, which currently do have to pay for all of these services that we provide to all these nonresidents. We will be shifting that mostly to nonresidents, and that makes some sense to me.”
Councilmember Cathy Iverson said she wasn’t convinced that the local sales tax would have an impact on city tax levies in the long term.
“The discussions will continue. I’m just not there yet. ... I just think our residents are taxed enough. ... As a council, I’d like us continue to do additional work to see how else we can fund to reduce our tax levy,” Iverson said. “So, I’m not going to support it right now. That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t change my mind down the road.”
Councilmember Jeff Parkhill contended that it’s the council’s fiduciary duty to consider alternative sources of income and the sales tax was one of them.
“I think this is a great thing to get the conversation going,” he said. “I am for passing this resolution.”
Mayor Johanna Mouton, after noting that it could be beneficial to reengage with the University of Minnesota Extension about possibly looking at sales data from 2020 and 2021, said she too was in favor of moving the process forward.
“I feel very strongly that this is ... kind of that pressure release valve on our property tax payers and it reduces some of that burden. ... In the here and now, I think that this is a wise move in terms of an alternative source of revenue,” the mayor said.
On a 4-1 decision, with Councilmember Iverson voting no, the council approved the resolution supporting the authority to impose a special local food and beverage sales tax.
