Progress toward constructing a boardwalk in downtown Wayzata moved forward recently with the approval of an agreement for preconstruction services. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

The Wayzata City Council, on a 4-0 decision during their Nov. 15 meeting (with Councilmember Alex Plechash absent), voted to approve an agreement with Kraus-Anderson for construction manager as adviser services for the boardwalk project, which is included in phase 2A of the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative.

