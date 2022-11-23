Progress toward constructing a boardwalk in downtown Wayzata moved forward recently with the approval of an agreement for preconstruction services.
The Wayzata City Council, on a 4-0 decision during their Nov. 15 meeting (with Councilmember Alex Plechash absent), voted to approve an agreement with Kraus-Anderson for construction manager as adviser services for the boardwalk project, which is included in phase 2A of the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative.
The boardwalk will stretch from the Wayzata Depot to the Broadway docks, with a path on land leading to the Section Foreman House. The project also includes the restoration of 2,000 feet of shoreline to help reverse contamination of Wayzata’s holding ponds by reintroducing native plants, trees and pollinator habitat.
The latest agreement follows the council’s August vote to approve designs and direct city staff to prepare construction documents and permit applications for the project.
Final design of the boardwalk is being worked on by Civitas, an urban design and landscape architecture firm.
“In order to hit the ground running next year, we really need to bring our construction manager on as soon as possible to help us with the cost estimating, some of the logistics that will be onsite and some of the other unique circumstances of the project,” said Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl.
The preconstruction services in the approved agreement are set at a $45,000 maximum cost.
“The total construction management contract through the duration of construction is going to be a lot more,” Dahl said. “This is just preconstruction services, and most of these services will be completed over the next two months because our goal is ultimately to bid it very early next year.”
If all goes according to schedule, construction on the boardwalk could begin as early as April, which would put the six-month project on track to be completed in fall 2023.
