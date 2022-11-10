wz10NW_WellsFargoSite1.jpg
Buy Now

The Wayzata City Council voted Nov. 1 to approve a development agreement and final plat for the Wells Fargo redevelopment project at 900 Wayzata Blvd. E. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Redevelopment plan includes apartments, townhomes, office building and bank

The Wayzata City Council voted Nov. 1 to approve a development agreement and final plat for the Wells Fargo redevelopment project at 900 Wayzata Blvd. E. 

wz10NW_WellsFargoSite2.jpg

The mixed-use, campus-style redevelopment project at the Wells Fargo site will include apartments, townhomes, an office building and a bank with drive-thru service. (Rendering by ESG Architecture & Design)

Tags

Load comments