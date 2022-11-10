Redevelopment plan includes apartments, townhomes, office building and bank
The Wayzata City Council voted Nov. 1 to approve a development agreement and final plat for the Wells Fargo redevelopment project at 900 Wayzata Blvd. E.
The large mixed-use redevelopment project was given the green light in July when the council voted 4-1 to approve the preliminary plat, rezoning, conditional use permits, variances and design deviations for the project. Also approved was an ordinance to amend the official zoning map of the city to rezone the property.
The mixed-use, campus-style project will include apartments, townhomes, an office building and a bank with drive-thru service.
Mithun Enterprises, which owns the current property on the site, is behind the development application. The existing building was constructed in 1981 as Wayzata Bank and Trust and was later sold to Norwest Corporation, which merged with Wells Fargo in 1998.
According to the city, the properties have been associated with members of the Mithun family since the 1970s. The current building was allowed by a conditional use permit to construct the bank and drive through in 1978 and a conditional use permit for a three-story addition in 1980. The existing building is around 46,000 square feet in size and is primarily office space for Wells Fargo. An attached drive-thru has seven lanes for bank service and the current site has 129 parking spaces.
The planned project includes demolishing the existing Wells Fargo building to make way for a three-story apartment building with a maximum of 67 units with nine townhomes attached to a section of the apartment building. A single-story 5,500-square-foot bank building and a two-story 35,000 square-foot-office building for Wells Fargo will be constructed. The residential and office buildings will be linked by underground parking with 207 stalls. There will also be 77 surface parking spots.
“It’s hopeful that work will begin on the site in the wintertime,” said Emily Goellner, Wayzata’s community development director.
Along with the approvals for the project this past summer were several conditions for the developer:
• To provide a landscape plan that addressed comments regarding the proposed pollinator meadow and tree inventory.
• To enter into a development agreement with the city.
• To address technical comments made by various city staff.
• To provide construction management, stormwater, grading, drainage and erosion plans prior to the issuance of building permits.
• To update plans associated with the eastern wall of the proposed bank to provide year-round screening, architectural detail and/or public art to alleviate the effects of reduced glazing due to the location of the bank vault.
• That building mechanicals be screened under the requirements of the zoning ordinance and may not be taller than the height allowed by the building height variance, with the exception of elevator overruns.
• To pay the required park dedication fee and abide by other conditions regarding public accessibility.
According to the city, a park dedication fee of around $313,000 will be collected prior to the city’s execution and release of the final plat.
Building permits are anticipated to be pulled for the first phase of the project in late 2022, with construction slated to begin in early 2023, according to a city staff report from Assistant Planner Valerie Quarles.
“The first thing that will be visible on the site will be demolition of the existing bank drive-thru canopy, but not demolition of the entire existing office building,” Quarles said. “Their plan is to build both that bank building and that office building while the [current] office building continues to function as Wells Fargo space. ... The idea is to have uninterrupted bank service coming from that site.”
After the office building is demolished, construction will commence on the residential building. Tree removal and replanting will take place with each phase of the project and not all at once.
“At this point, the entire project is anticipated to be completed in late 2025, so about three years from now,” Quarles said.
The Wayzata City Council was overall supportive of the development agreement and final plat. The sole vote against the resolution came from Councilmember Cathy Iverson, who voted against the project when it was in front of the council in July, contending that the overall development was too dense for the site.
At the latest meeting, Iverson brought up concerns about parking mitigation while the bank remains open and operating as construction progresses.
“I want to make sure that cars are not being parked in the neighborhoods,” she said.
Mayor Johanna Mouton agreed with Iverson’s concerns related to parking.
“I understand that it’s not part of the development agreement, but it will be critical given that we have neighborhoods on two sides,” Mouton said.
The mayor added that it will be important to have signs indicating to motorists on Wayzata Boulevard that there will be construction vehicles coming and going from the area.
“I just want to make sure that we don’t have any safety issues,” the mayor said.
For more info about the project, visit wayzata.org/782/900-Wayzata-Blvd-E.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.