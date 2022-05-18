Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton delivered her second State of the City address, in which she provided a recap of the past year while looking ahead to what’s next for the busy lakeside community.
Speaking to an audience May 11 at the Wayzata Country Club, the mayor first thanked the city’s staff, which has grown to around 65 full-time employees and 100 part-time employees.
“As an organization, we strive to exemplify our three core values of teamwork, responsiveness and friendliness,” Mouton said. “We carry these values through all of our services – from our cashiers at the liquor store to our snowplow drivers.”
The mayor then spoke about the past year in Wayzata while encouraging residents to view the city’s annual report, which can be found online at Wayzata.org/AnnualReport.
“There are many things that staff work on tirelessly day to day, but today I want to highlight a handful of things that we are especially proud of,” the mayor said, noting the addition of a remote participation option for residents wanting to offer input during planning commission and regular city council meetings.
Mouton also pointed to the new and nearly ready-to-open Wayzata Beach playground, which includes safety upgrades and is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. A poured rubberized surface underneath play structures, also located next to sandy areas, will allow for more accessibility.
An update to the playground at Klapprich Park is being planned for next year.
Turning to the real estate market, the mayor said 2021 saw a construction value of more than $55 million.
“The real estate market continues to be very strong in Wayzata. Permitting, construction and inspections occurred throughout town,” she said, noting the implementation of a new permitting tool that will allow applicants to submit their permit applications online and save city staff time.
When it comes to public safety, the Wayzata Police Department kept busy this past year by rolling out a new bike patrol, adding a part-time social worker on staff to help with mental health services and welcoming the city’s first search-and-rescue K-9, a Belgian Malinois named Loki.
“Loki is the only active search-and-rescue dog on a police department in the state of Minnesota,” the mayor said.
This past year also saw the swearing in of new Wayzata Police Chief Marc Schultz. After serving as the city’s interim police chief for six months, Schultz officially took over the role to become the sixth police chief in Wayzata’s history. He follows in the footsteps of Mike Risvold, who served as police chief for 17 years before retiring in March 2021.
Mouton said city leaders are also proud of the progress on the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative to create and enhance public space along the downtown lakefront. Construction work got underway on phase one in 2020 with the widening of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a municipal parking lot into a new plaza park. The work also included the expansion of the 600 block sidewalk, a new off-street bike and walking path along the south side of the street, an interactive water fountain, improved stormwater management and a new restroom facility.
“After nearly a decade of planning, it was a pleasure to finally be able to see residents enjoying the benefits of the space and connection between Lake Street and Lake Minnetonka last summer as we celebrated the completion of phase one,” the mayor said.
Also included in the project was a 9/11 memorial, which was unveiled this past September on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
Under phase two, a new boardwalk will stretch from the Wayzata Depot to the Broadway docks and 2,000 feet of shoreline will be restored. Phase two also includes work to historically preserve and renovate the Section Foreman House to be used as a lakefront learning center and community space with a neighboring eco park.
The $9.5-million first phase was primarily funded by the city, with some funds from Three Rivers Park District and the state. Phase two and all future projects under the initiative are planned to be funded by private sources such as donations from individuals, families, foundations and corporations as well as additional regional and state public funding. Fundraising dollars are being sought by the Wayzata Conservancy, an independent nonprofit organization that was established to serve as an advocate for the Panoway project and to seek private funding to pay for the development, maintenance and operating costs of the overall initiative.
If final design and construction documents are completed and permits are secured later this year, phase two construction would be slated to begin next year.
“In the meantime, we believe that the best decisions are made when many perspectives are considered and heard,” the mayor said while encouraging residents to take part in a Panoway community survey (surveymonkey.com/r/panoway) before May 31.
The city is also planning another Panoway community meeting with the Civitas design team Wednesday, July 27. Visit wayzata.org/panoway to learn more.
The mayor said Wayzata is also considering ways to better maintain and enhance city infrastructure through a land use and transportation plan that will include long-term safety enhancements along Wayzata Boulevard and a portion of Central Avenue.
City leaders are also working to implement energy-efficient initiatives at city facilities, which include replacing light bulbs with LED lights, completing building audits, reviewing rooftop solar options and taking part in an electric vehicle fleet study.
On the topic of development, Mouton said Wayzata has implemented a zoning task force that is working to ensure city code is aligned with the community’s vision and comprehensive plan.
“And our staff is tirelessly working to align developers and the city with city charm and vision. It’s a tough balance at times,” the mayor said, noting the many sites currently being considered for redevelopment, including the former TCF Bank site, Wells Fargo and the Blake School.
To learn more, visit wayzata.org/286/Proposed-Development-Projects.
“In conclusion, we’re really proud of the state of the city and the commitment and dedication of staff and engagement of its residents and business community,” the mayor said. “And we’re excited and motivated for the opportunities to enhance quality of life even more in 2022.”
