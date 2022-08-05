400 randomly selected residents were interviewed for the survey
Wayzata recently released the results of its first Quality of Life Survey, which sought feedback from 400 randomly selected community members.
Residents were interviewed over the phone March 14-30 for an average of 20 minutes each, speaking to professional interviewers with the Morris Leatherman Company market and research firm.
The survey touched on a variety of topics, from economic development and property taxes to public safety and city services.
According to Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl, the community survey was meant to engage residents from all across the city on a multitude of topics to inform decision making. He said the survey will help in “evaluating what city services are performing well and where there may be opportunities for improvement” while also helping city leaders track if they are meeting targets in Wayzata’s strategic plan and measuring changes in resident perspectives or satisfaction levels over time.
“We plan to conduct the survey every few years so we can track how we are doing and also take away or add questions based on relevancy,” Dahl said.
According to the report of findings for the survey, “Wayzata residents are wonderfully comfortable with their community, and award extremely high ratings to most aspects of city operations. The main challenge facing decision-makers in the future will be maintaining community pride while steadily moving residents from feeling they live in a ‘good community’ to feeling they live in an ‘excellent community.’ This communications challenge is more daunting than in neighboring areas since an unusually large group is well-informed about city actions, have established detailed opinions and keep current with city activities.”
The survey results showed that nearly two-thirds of residents place high value in Wayzata’s “small town appeal.”
“At a minimum, this outlook should lead decision-makers to avoid development projects which are too modern or jarring in nature,” the report of findings reads. “This could be achieved in tandem with the types of future development many are prioritizing: starter homes for young families and a grocery store. Trails are also a consideration since they currently have wide usership and could be expanded into other parts of the city. Another small town aspect for development is a community garden; potential use by residents is the highest seen in the Metropolitan Area for a number of years.”
According to the city manager, among the key takeaways he found in the survey results included the notion that, “When it comes to housing, most residents feel that the city has a good balance with the exception of starter homes – a broader takeaway was that more moderately priced housing was needed so younger families could live where their parents/grandparents live.”
On the topic of public safety, the results show that all residents surveyed feel safe in the city and nearly all (94%) feel safe using city parks or trails, and dissatisfaction with the amount of police patrolling and the amount of traffic enforcement by police is low at 10% and 17% respectively.
According to the report of findings, “The four greatest public safety concerns all relate to traffic and automobiles: traffic speeding, distracted driving, automobile break-ins and theft and stop sign violations.”
“Residents love living here and the extreme high quality of life thanks to the small town feeling because it is quiet, safe and beautiful,” the city manager said.
To view the complete survey results and findings, visit wayzata.org/803/Quality-of-Life-Survey-2022
