wz30NW_BellCourts2.jpg
Buy Now

A March 23 open house at Wayzata City Hall focused on the latest concept plan to reconstruct Bell Courts and add four dedicated pickleball courts. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

The concept plan includes adding four dedicated pickleball courts 

A concept plan for the reconstruction of Wayzata’s Bell Courts was recently served up to residents attending an open house meeting at city hall.

wz30NW_BellCourts3.jpg

The current concept plan for Bell Courts includes four dedicated pickleball courts on the western side while keeping two of the doubles tennis courts on the eastern side. A 10-foot-tall fence would separate the two areas. (Submitted image)
wz30NW_BellCourts1.jpg
Buy Now

A concept plan for the reconstruction of Wayzata’s Bell Courts is currently being considered by city leaders and community members. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments