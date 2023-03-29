The concept plan includes adding four dedicated pickleball courts
A concept plan for the reconstruction of Wayzata’s Bell Courts was recently served up to residents attending an open house meeting at city hall.
The March 23 event, led by Wayzata Parks Planner Nick Kieser, featured a presentation of the latest considerations for the tennis courts located next to Klapprich Park in the shadow of the city’s water tower.
“You guys are probably familiar with kind of the issues and current conditions,” Kieser said to the open house attendees, noting significant cracking that has occurred on the courts and a lack of ADA accessibility from the parking area.
There are currently three doubles tennis courts (with two of the courts striped for optional pickleball play) and two bocce ball courts to the east.
The Wayzata Parks and Trails Board has been working on a plan to update the courts. As part of the parks and trails master plan and through community engagement, residents have noted interest in including dedicated pickleball courts as part of the reconstruction.
“We asked folks what the biggest priority was for Klapprich Park and Bell Courts,” Kieser said in reference to a community survey. “And 63% of respondents said their top priority was to include dedicated pickleball at Bell Courts.”
Among those who attended the open house was a community member who voiced her support for the dedicated pickleball courts, noting that the current courts are difficult to play the sport on due to poor surface conditions and taller nets that are meant for tennis.
Kieser said the current general concept plan details four dedicated pickleball courts on the western side while keeping two of the doubles tennis courts on the eastern side. A 10-foot-tall fence would separate the pickleball and tennis courts.
The updated park would still include two bocce ball courts, with one being shifted over so that the site’s footprint can be extended 12 feet to the east. An ADA accessible parking stall and concrete path to the courts are also included in the plan.
“We’re really trying to find a balance between all these things,” the parks planner said, noting that the updates don’t require the removal of any trees.
Also being considered is the limiting of hours of play and adding material to the fencing surrounding the courts to help reduce potential noise-related issues for nearby residents, Kieser said. There are no plans to add lighting to the courts.
Kieser also noted that plans are in the works for updates to the tennis courts at Wayzata Middle School, which are open to the public after school hours and during the summer.
If plans are ultimately approved by the city council, the reconstruction of Bell Courts could get underway this summer or fall.
For questions or to provide input on the Bell Courts concept plan, email Kieser at nkieser@wayzata.org or call 952-404-5313.
