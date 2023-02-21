Musical will open Friday, Feb. 24, and run for six performances
Love is in the air with Wayzata High School Theatre’s latest production.
Love is in the air with Wayzata High School Theatre’s latest production.
The school’s theatre department has been busy prepping “She Loves Me,” a classic musical comedy about not judging a book by its cover.
Set in 1930s Budapest, “She Loves Me” tells the story of shop employees Georg Nowack and Amalia Balash. When working, the pair are consistently at odds with each other, all while unknowingly exchanging anonymous love letters through a Lonely Hearts Club.
“She Loves Me” features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and a book by Joe Masteroff. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1963 and later had a massively successful Broadway revival in 2016.
The musical is adapted from the 1937 play “Parfumerie” by Hungarian playwright Miklós László, the plot for which would later influence the 1998 Nora Ephron film “You’ve Got Mail,” starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.
The local musical production will mark the first Wayzata High School Theatre collaboration for director Bri Graham, who in the past has worked on shows with Maple Grove Senior High School.
Graham has been busy working with the show’s 20-person cast in preparation for opening night Friday, Feb. 24. The director said the run of six performances is especially exciting following years of canceled or online-only productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Being back in person to do live theater has been something that I’ve missed for the last couple of years. ... Through the pandemic, I think we all realized what a gift it is to be around each other,” Graham said. “I think coming back into the theater and sharing space with people is just a blessing. ... We’re all very excited and happy to be back and to continue to have the opportunity to tell stories.”
If you go:
Wayzata High School Theatre presents “She Loves Me”
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; 7 p.m. Friday, March 3; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Tickets: Adults $15, seniors (62+) $12, students/staff $10. Reserved seating tickets may be purchased online at whstheatre.com.
