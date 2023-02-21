Musical will open Friday, Feb. 24, and run for six performances

Love is in the air with Wayzata High School Theatre’s latest production.

a223NW_SheLovesMe.jpg

Wayzata High School Theatre has been busy prepping “She Loves Me,” a classic musical comedy about not judging a book by its cover. (Submitted image)

