Musical will run for seven performances Nov. 12-20
Wayzata High School theater students are excitedly returning to the stage for their first full season since the pandemic forced cancellations, audience limitations and live-streamed performances.
“We were able to still produce five shows over the course of the last year,” Director Grant Sorenson said. “Some of them were like live-streamed online and then we were finally able to do some more live performances toward the end of the year. We’re really excited to be offering a more traditional season with basically normal house sizes.”
Audiences will be welcomed back when “My Fair Lady” hits the main stage beginning Nov. 12. The beloved musical tells the story of a pretentious linguistics professor, Henry Higgins, who meets his match in Eliza Doolittle, a cockney working-class girl with aspirations of a better life.
“We were definitely looking for something that would be a recognizable title and would sell tickets,” the director said. “But I was also really interested in what it had to say about gender and class and the sort of performance of both of those things. And it also just has beautiful music and fun characters.”
The cast of 35 students will bring to life the story of a young woman fighting against the restrictions of her class and gender as she moves from the tenement slums of London to the posh world of royal racetracks and embassy balls. All the while, audiences will be treated to Broadway standards such as “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly.”
“It’s also a feast for the eyes with beautiful costumes and a beautiful set. We have a huge orchestra and the music is gorgeous,” Sorenson said. “It’s going to be a really beautiful show.”
Stepping into the lead role of Eliza Doolittle will be Wayzata High School senior Ingrid Schjolberg. The student said she grew up watching many classic musicals, including “My Fair Lady,” so she was already very familiar with the story and songs before being cast in the school’s production. Schjolberg said she’s also a fan of the 1964 film version that was adapted from the long-running Broadway musical. The movie stars Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn and won the Academy Award for best picture.
With Wayzata High School’s production, Schjolberg said she’s excited to share with audiences the journey of Doolittle as she “takes charge of her life, gains power and learns to respect herself.”
“It’s really fun to get to play this role,” she said.
If you go:
Wayzata High School Theatre presents “My Fair Lady”
When: 7 p.m. Nov. 12; 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 13; 7 p.m. Nov. 18; 7 p.m. Nov. 19; 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 20.
Tickets: Adults $15, seniors (62+) $12, students/staff $10. Reserved seating tickets may be purchased online at whstheatre.com or at the box office one hour before performances.
