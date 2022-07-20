Wayzata High School student Malini Sundaramoorthy may be on summer break, but that doesn’t mean she’s had much time as of late to sit at home and relax. As a student of Indian dance, she has been getting ready for her Bharatanatyam Arangetram, which is a solo debut performance of south Indian classical dance.
For the two and a half hour concert, planned for Saturday, July 30 at Wayzata High School, Sundaramoorthy will perform all of the fundamental aspects of the classical dance repertoire, accompanied by a live music ensemble, in a suite of about 10 dances based on her 11 years of training.
“I started learning dance when I was 6 years old,” Sundaramoorthy said. “I’ve always loved to dance because my mom was a dancer. I grew up hearing stories of her dancing when she was younger.”
It only took one lesson before Sundaramoorthy realized she had a passion for dance. After several years of classes in Minnesota, the young student found herself studying and taking dance as an extracurricular activity overseas during a one-year period in which her family moved back to India.
“The teaching and learning style was completely different there, but I still very much enjoyed it,” she said. “After a year, we decided to come back. ... And that’s when I luckily found Suchitra.”
Suchitra Sairam is an Indian classical dancer, choreographer and teacher at Kala Vandanam, a dance company she founded in St. Paul in 2002.
Sundaramoorthy began attending classes at Kala Vandanam and learning from Sairam in 2016.
“I still remember going into class with her the first time and being excited,” Sundaramoorthy said. “Her impact and commitment to the art is extraordinary. And I would say she’s my number one reason why I’m so committed to this art because without her I wouldn’t have this motivation to keep dancing.”
Now in the summer before her senior year of high school, the young dancer is in the final weeks of a year-long training lead up for her Bharatanatyam Arangetram.
As the young student’s teacher, Sairam said she’s very excited to present Sundaramoorthy for the concert, which she said is a major milestone for a dancer and an opportunity to demonstrate publicly her high level of competence in the art form.
“The Arangetram is a formal debut,” Sairam said. “It usually is the occasion on which your teacher feels you’re ready to present a full length solo concert and really is a launching pad for you as a qualified artist to continue your journey forward, and it’s an intensive process. When you have to hold the stage on your own for two and a half or three hours ... it requires so much preparation, skill, comfort, confidence and love for what you’re doing.”
Sairam added that as a teacher, it is always a rewarding experience to watch as one of her students reaches this important stage of their education in dance.
“I see them grow not just in their artistic practice and what they’re learning, but I see them grow personally. I see how their values evolve, how their work ethic evolves, how their passion evolves. And that to me is such a joyful part of working with students for such a long time,” Sairam said. “We’re really blessed with a beautiful art form. And when they take that onto the stage and they’re really making something of it and they present it well, that is always a really, really wonderful and satisfying experience.”
The concert is invite-only, but Sairam is encouraging anyone interested in attending to email her at info@KalaVandanam.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.