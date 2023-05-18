Matthew Chen included in the 59th class of scholars
Wayzata High School senior Matthew Chen has earned the prestigious title of U.S. Presidential Scholar.
Chen and 160 other students were named to the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, which was announced on May 10 by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
The other Minnesotan named to the class was Maple Grove Senior High School student Stavya Arora.
Chen was among four Wayzata High School students who were named semifinalists for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program. The other students were Michelle Cao, Sidarth Gazula and Neev Mangal. The four students were among only nine semifinalists from Minnesota and 628 nationally.
The annual honors program is put together by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, which selects students based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.
The 2023 scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.
Of the 3.7 million students set to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2023 awards determined by outstanding performance on the SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers or other partner organizations.
Chen’s outstanding exam scores – a perfect 36 on the ACT and a nearly perfect 1590 on the SAT – drew the attention of the commission.
The student has been an active member of competitive academic teams during his time at Wayzata High School, helping secure several state and regional titles for the school in Science Bowl and the math team.
“It was a great experience. Wayzata’s a great school. I’m really, really fortunate to be here,” Chen said.
The student noted several teachers who have had an especially important impact on him over the years, including his Science Bowl coach Amanda Laden, AP English teacher Casey Zylla and honors English teacher Shannon Kelly.
“Those three teachers were really great and really influential,” Chen said.
In the fall, the young scholar will be attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with plans to study math and artificial intelligence.
Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 8,000 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.
This year’s class of scholars will be recognized this summer with an online recognition program.
A complete list of the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available online at ed.gov/psp.
