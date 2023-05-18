Matthew Chen included in the 59th class of scholars

a218NW_Scholar.jpg

Wayzata High School senior Matthew Chen (Submitted photo)

Wayzata High School senior Matthew Chen has earned the prestigious title of U.S. Presidential Scholar.

