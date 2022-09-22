a222NW_YouthCouncil.jpg

Sidarth Gazula (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Wayzata High School senior Sidarth Gazula, already an active member of his school’s student council, has been chosen to represent the Third Congressional District on the Minnesota Youth Council.

The council, an initiative of Minnesota Alliance With Youth, is a collaborative network of 36 youth leaders in grades 8-12 who work to mobilize their fellow middle and high school peers across the state to create equitable systems through youth-led outreach, education and advocacy.

