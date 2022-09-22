Wayzata High School senior Sidarth Gazula, already an active member of his school’s student council, has been chosen to represent the Third Congressional District on the Minnesota Youth Council.
The council, an initiative of Minnesota Alliance With Youth, is a collaborative network of 36 youth leaders in grades 8-12 who work to mobilize their fellow middle and high school peers across the state to create equitable systems through youth-led outreach, education and advocacy.
In 2013, the Minnesota Legislature formally recognized the work of the council by passing into law the Minnesota Youth Council Committee Bill. The bill established the council as an official legislative committee, creating a system for youth to provide advice and recommendations to the legislature and governor.
Gazula said his introduction to the youth organization came while applying for a grant program to teach chess lessons.
“And then from there I kind of learned more and I really enjoyed the people that were a part of the organization, specifically the adult organizers and leaders because they’re very understanding and knowledgeable,” Gazula said.
After being accepted into the program in July, the student took part in a youth retreat at Lake Minnewashta Regional Park in Chanhassen where he met other members of the Minnesota Youth Council.
“Students are selected from all over the state, so I’m meeting kids from cities I’ve never even heard of,” he said.
The Minnesota Youth Council holds legislative meetings several times a year during the state’s legislative session. Senators and representatives are invited to present bills impacting youth and provide testimony to the full council. Youth Council members provide insight and feedback on the issues through the formal committee meetings and feedback letters to the bill authors.
Minnesota Youth Council members will focus on four priority issue areas: juvenile justice, education equity, environmental justice, and health and wellness.
Gazula said among the most important issues that he plans to focus on is the mental health of students.
“Just from my own experiences and friends and family, I feel like that’s very personal,” he said. “So that’s something that I’m really interested in.”
The student said he’s also eager to work alongside students who are just as interested in public policy as he is.
“An interest in government is not so common among youth. It’s sort of a smaller community,” he said.
The student hopes to bolster that power of like-minded youth in the state’s political system, which is largely comprised of legislators in their 50s and 60s.
“The big problem is, why should they listen to us youth? ... And I think that the Minnesota Youth Council did a really good job of lowering this barrier, especially when you surround yourself with other passionate youth,” Gazula said.
To learn more about the Minnesota Youth Council, visit mnyouth.net.
