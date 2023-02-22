fw23NW_YouthProgram.jpg
Sidarth Gazula, a Wayzata High School senior who lives in Maple Grove, will travel to Washington, D.C., next month to serve as a Minnesota delegate for the United States Senate Youth Program. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins) 

A Wayzata High School student will travel to the nation’s capital next month to serve as a Minnesota delegate in the United States Senate Youth Program.

