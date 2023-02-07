a209NW_ScienceBowl_Team1.jpg

Wayzata High School’s Team 1 took first place in this year’s Minnesota High School Science Bowl. The team members, from left to right, are seniors Matthew Chen, Samarth Ram, Aneesh Swaminathan, Eric Chen, Khoi Le and coach Amanda Laden. (Submitted photo)

Students will head to Washington D.C. this spring for the national event

It was another successful year for the students representing Wayzata High at the Minnesota High School Science Bowl.

a209NW_ScienceBowl_Team2.jpg

Taking second place in the 2023 Minnesota High School Science Bowl was Wayzata High School’s Team 2. The team members, from left to right, are junior Nitish Shirodkar, sophomore Richard Lin, freshman Aaratrika Mondal, junior Weili Lu, junior Ishaan Goyal and coach Amanda Laden. (Submitted photo)

