Shakespeare play will run for five performances
One of William Shakespeare’s most famous works will soon be brought to life at Wayzata High School.
Wayzata High School Theatre has been working on a production of the dramatic masterpiece “Hamlet.” The project has been an exciting undertaking for director Grant Sorenson.
“It contains so much in terms of dramatic writing. It contains so much in terms of really dynamic characters,” Sorenson said. “And it’s the director’s job to look at the world of this play and decide what they want to do with it.”
The story of the play tracks the rise and fall of the royal family of Denmark through the eyes of young prince Hamlet. Returning from university after the sudden death of his father, Hamlet is disturbed to learn that his mother and uncle have married hastily. When the ghost of his father appears to him and demands Hamlet avenge his murder, a complicated time bomb begins ticking down the seconds toward an inevitably tragic end.
The fact that the story’s title character is not much older than the high school students being asked to fill out the play’s cast is what ultimately led Sorenson to choose “Hamlet” for his latest Shakespeare production.
“It’s a play about a young person. ... It’s about exploring grief and exploring identity and exploring human connection in the wake of a tragedy,” he said. “And so much of the play is also about the performance of self, the performance of identity and how you present yourself to the world.”
Taking on the role of Hamlet will be Wayzata High School senior George Kleven, who has been a part of several other Shakespeare plays directed by Sorenson.
“What’s really cool about Shakespeare characters is that they are not these heightened, crazy, inaccessible people,” Kleven said. “They’re real people in crazy circumstances.”
The young actor noted that the school’s production will be unique in that the play will be performed on a stripped-back set that embraces the physical architecture of the theater.
“A lot of ‘Hamlet’ revolves around the concept of theater. There’s a play within the play, and Hamlet alludes to theater multiple times in his many speeches.”
Kleven said he’s excited to welcome audiences to the experience “Hamlet,” whether they’re familiar with Shakespeare’s works or not.
“Don’t be afraid about understanding everything,” the actor said. “If you come in with an open ear, it’s our job to make you understand. ... No matter what, you’ll be able to draw something from it.”
If you go:
Wayzata High School Theatre presents “Hamlet”
When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 28; 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29; 7 p.m. Friday, May 5; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The show will run approximately two and a half hours, not including intermission.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Tickets: Adults $15, seniors (62+) $12, students/staff $10. Reserved seating tickets may be purchased online at whstheatre.com.
“Hamlet” is recommended for ages 10 and up due to some scary moments, simulated onstage violence and conversations around mental health, death and suicide.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.