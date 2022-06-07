The more than 900 students in Wayzata High’s Class of 2022 mark the end of their high school tenure with a commencement ceremony June 3 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Senior commencement speaker Stella Knight addresses her fellow graduating classmates during Wayzata High School’s Class of 2022 commencement ceremony. Knight said that the best advice she has ever received came from her dad, who told her that it doesn’t matter if you win or lose as long as you’re a good person. “Who you are as a person is the true measure of your legacy in not only high school, but in life,” the student said.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
In his speech, Wayzata High School senior commencement speaker Avi Punjabi asks that his graduating classmates remain hopeful in the years ahead. “I encourage you all to join me in choosing a hopeful future. ... It is my genuine hope that you all choose to hope, that you all shake the stars, that you all dare to dream.”(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Senior speaker Avi Punjabi uses a selfie stick to take a photo while giving a speech to his classmates during Wayzata High School’s Class of 2022 commencement ceremony in Minneapolis.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Graduating seniors in Wayzata High School’s Class of 2022 line up to receive their diplomas during their June 3 commencement ceremony at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.(Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
