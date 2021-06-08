Initial focus of advisory group will be safety, operations and maintenance
The City of Wayzata has set up an ad-hoc advisory committee that will focus initially on issues related to public safety, operations and maintenance in the new downtown Panoway park area.
The Panoway District Committee, created June 1 with a unanimous vote by the City Council, follows last fall’s completion of the first phase of the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative. The work included the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a public parking lot into a plaza park with a public restroom facility. The project also involved expanding the 600 block sidewalk, upgraded utilities, new water main and storm sewer systems, added green space, a new off-street biking and walking path and an interactive water fountain.
According to city leaders, the downtown area has seen a significant increase in activity after the completion of the new community gathering space and as more people have chosen to meet outdoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Attention to the increase in activity, we all thought, was a necessity,” said City Manager Jeffrey Dahl, noting that over the past few months, the city has worked to increase trash pickup, hire additional staff and move forward with implementing a Wayzata Police bike patrol.
Dahl said the new committee will work to vet ideas, provide different perspectives from various stakeholders and ultimately offer guidance to the City Council.
An initial focus of the group will be public safety, with topics including bicycle and pedestrian conflicts, alcohol use, street congestion, loud cars, parking enforcement, skateboarders and graffiti.
Another focus area will be operations and maintenance, which includes topics like trash removal, keeping plaza tables and chairs orderly, landscaping, bathroom cleanliness, kiosks, performers, signage and Uber/Lyft drop-off areas.
Areas that the committee will explore in the future include events/programming and community engagement.
“We just want to make sure that it’s managed thoughtfully and overall consistent with the vision of the community and the space,” the city manager said.
The members of the Panoway District Committee are Councilmembers Cathy Iverson and Molly MacDonald, Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce President Becky Pierson, COV General Manager Alicia Vig, commercial property owner Jimmy Beltz, nearby residential property owner Mary Dolan and Parks and Trails Board member Tory Schalke.
The city is in the process of hiring a parks planner, who will serve as the primary liaison to the new committee. Other city staff, including Interim Police Chief Marc Schultz, Public Works Director/City Engineer Mike Kelly and Communications Coordinator Liv Laskey, will serve as secondary liaisons.
According to a council report from Wayzata Community Development Director Emily Goellner, the committee will start out under a one-year term with monthly meetings that are open to the public.
For more informatiton, visit wayzata.org/392/Panoway-on-Wayzata-Bay.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.