Anderson and Woodworth retired after a combined 63 years with the department
Two of Wayzata’s longest-tenured firefighters are being applauded for their decades of service to the city.
Recently retired firefighters Justin Anderson and Scott Woodworth were recognized during the Feb. 22 Wayzata City Council meeting for their combined 63 years – Anderson’s 41 years and Woodworth’s 22 years – as firefighters in Wayzata.
“You’ve protected the residents and made (Wayzata) a better place,” City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said.
Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich, referring to the firefighters by their nicknames “Justy” and “Woody,” provided some history on the men.
Woodworth joined the fire department in December 1999, during the final weeks of Y2K hysteria. Before 2000, people were concerned about potential computer errors related to calendar data when switching from 1999 to 2000. Some computer programs counted just two digits in a year and may have recognized 2000 the same as 1900.
“I remember the word around town was that if you have a problem, go to your fire department. ... But what are we going to do?” Woodworth said with a laugh. “It just sort of happened and nothing happened.”
Shortly after joining the department, Woodworth became a pump operator and a fire motor operator. He also acted as treasurer for 19 years with the Wayzata Fire Department Relief Association.
The fire chief also noted how Woodworth had become the department’s go-to mechanic when something needed to be repaired.
“I was fortunate enough to serve under and with a lot of real special guys. I mean 30 years, 40 years was nothing for the guys that came before me and nowadays it’s just not that way anymore,” Woodworth said. “I will still be around. I can’t give up the volunteering part of this. ... There’s stuff that needs to be done.”
The fire chief then turned his attention to Anderson, who joined the Wayzata Fire Department in March 1980. Anderson served for three years before becoming a lieutenant and would go on to serve as a captain for 35 years. He also held various positions with the Fire Department Relief Association.
Taking his turn at the podium, Anderson, fighting back tears, thanked his family, the community and city leaders for their many years of support.
“It’s kind of a tough day for me today. ... I especially want to thank these guys in the back row there,” Anderson said while gesturing to a group of firefighters in the council chambers. “They mean a lot to this community. They work hard and I want them all to be safe. Take care of each other.”
Adding several words of appreciation was Wayzata Councilmember Alex Plechash, who is also a member of the city’s fire department.
“I’ve worked with these guys and it’s interesting to think that between just the two of them there’s more three full careers worth of firefighting knowledge that’s departing. ... I truly will miss you guys on the department. Thank you,” Plechash said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.