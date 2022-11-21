wz24NW_MarinaCommittee.jpg
The Wayzata City Council recently voted to create a new ad hoc committee meant to guide city staff and council members on issues related to the 100-boat slip municipal marina. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

Group will guide city on issues related to the 100-boat slip municipal marina

The Wayzata City Council voted to adopt a resolution creating a new ad hoc committee meant to guide city staff and council members on issues related to the 100-boat slip municipal marina.

