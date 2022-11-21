The Wayzata City Council recently voted to create a new ad hoc committee meant to guide city staff and council members on issues related to the 100-boat slip municipal marina.(Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
Group will guide city on issues related to the 100-boat slip municipal marina
The Wayzata City Council voted to adopt a resolution creating a new ad hoc committee meant to guide city staff and council members on issues related to the 100-boat slip municipal marina.
The Ad Hoc Marina Advisory Committee was officially put together on a 4-0 vote during the Nov. 15 Wayzata City Council meeting, with Councilmember Alex Plechash absent.
According to Aurora Yager, Wayzata’s deputy city manager, staff and a smaller committee of boat slip holders have been working together over the past year to discuss the marina’s operations and maintenance, future fee increases and feedback on future capital improvements.
Now that the city has moved forward with creating a separate marina enterprise fund and operating budget for 2023, Yager said it’s important that the group is formally organized to solidify its scope in an advisory role.
“It’s really an advisory committee to offer guidance to city staff and the city council regarding the maintenance, operations, regulations and capital projects of our municipal marina,” the deputy city manager said.
The initial structure of the ad hoc committee is for a one-year term, with city staff returning to the council with a longer-term plan, if needed.
“The plan is to meet quarterly and have more roundtable-like discussion topics for about an hour in preparation for both our budget cycle and to make sure that there’s good communication between boat slip holders and city staff to make sure if there are maintenance issues that we’re taking care of those in a timely manner,” Yager said.
As part of the resolution, the members named to the new ad hoc committee were Chris Hickman, Dennis Marhula and Brian McCullough, who are all boat slip holders and have worked with the city on marina-related topics over the past year. A fourth committee member will be added at a later date.
Yager and Mike Kelly, Wayzata’s public works director and city engineer, will act as staff liaisons to the committee.
Mayor Johanna Mouton, agreeing that the committee will provide valuable input to the council, said she wanted the committee to remain focused so as not to expand beyond its reach.
“I want to make sure that the scope is really tight. I don’t want to be chasing down rabbit holes,” the mayor said, adding that she’d like to see mid-year and year-end reports regarding the committee’s work.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.