The city’s long-planned boardwalk project under the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative inched closer to reality with the recent awarding of a contract for some of the materials needed for the work. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

The new boardwalk is planned to stretch from the Wayzata Depot to the Broadway docks, with a path on land leading to the Section Foreman House. Two lakeside overlook terraces would provide seating and universal access down to the water in the form of terrace steps and ADA-compliant sloped walks.

The new boardwalk is planned to stretch from the Wayzata Depot to the Broadway docks, with a path on land leading to the Section Foreman House. Two lakeside overlook terraces would provide seating and universal access down to the water in the form of terrace steps and ADA-compliant sloped walks. (Submitted image courtesy of Civitas)

