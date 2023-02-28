Wayzata’s long-planned boardwalk project inched closer to reality with the recent awarding of a contract for some of the materials needed for the work.
The new boardwalk is planned to stretch from the Wayzata Depot to the Broadway docks, with a path on land leading to the Section Foreman House. Two lakeside overlook terraces would provide seating and universal access down to the water in the form of terrace steps and ADA-compliant sloped walks.
The Wayzata City Council, during their Feb. 21 meeting, reviewed bids for the boardwalk’s precast concrete and structural steel. Bids for installation of the boardwalk are expected in the coming months.
Mike Kelly, Wayzata’s city engineer and public works director, said there were two bidders for the precast concrete: Taracon Precast, LLC at $288,028 and Wells Concrete at $508,000.
“This one’s a pretty straightforward project,” Kelly said, noting that the low bid was well under the construction estimate of $540,000. “Staff recommends that we would award the contract to Taracon Precast.”
Kelly said the second work scope, the structural steel needed for the boardwalk, has proved more challenging.
Construction Systems, Inc. submitted a bid of $1.99 million with a bid alternate at $1.58 million. The bid alternate proposes to fabricate the railings of the project out of galvanized steel instead of stainless steel.
The construction estimate for the structural steel was $1.45 million with a bid alternate at $1.22 million.
“We only received one bid,” the city engineer said. He speculated that contractors may have waited until the final days to review the project, and decided not to submit a bid after seeing that the specialized work required consideration of both stainless and galvanized steel.
Kelly laid out several options for the City Council to consider:
1) To award the base bid at $1.99 million.
2) To award the base bid plus alternate at $1.58 million.
3) To authorize execution of a professional services contract with Construction Systems, Inc. in the amount of $21,000 so the contractor can proceed with the preparation of shop drawings while city staff gathers more information and determines how best to proceed with the base bid and alternate.
4) To reject the bid.
The city engineer said the best path forward would be to choose option three, proceeding with shop drawings, because the bid can be held for 60 days and it offers the city more time to evaluate the two different steel materials while keeping the project on schedule. He also noted that the cost for the shop drawings are already included in the base bid.
The latest progress for the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative follows the Council’s decision in January to approve the construction documents for phase 2A (boardwalk and community docks) and phase 2B (renovations to the Section Foreman House).
The overall cost estimate is $9.27 million for the boardwalk and $2.08 million for the docks. According to the city, phase 2A construction is planned to be funded through a combination of non-general levy sources including State of Minnesota grant dollars and bonds backed by funds from tax increment financing districts in the city. Ten years of maintenance and operations will be funded by the Wayzata Conservancy.
The Section Foreman House work in phase 2B is estimated to cost $1.27 million, which includes 10 years of maintenance and operations. The rehabilitation project will be supported by grant funding and private donations facilitated by the Wayzata Conservancy.
If all goes according to schedule, construction on the boardwalk could begin as early as June, which would put the project on track to be completed by January 2024.
Renovations to the Section Foreman House are expected to begin in April and be wrapped up by December.
Overall, the Council was supportive of moving forward with the contracts as suggested by city staff.
“I’m in favor of it,” Councilmember Alex Plechash said. “I trust City Engineer Kelly for his expertise and I think he laid out a very rational explanation as why this is best. It gives the city the most flexibility and we don’t lose anything for it.”
Mayor Johanna Mouton said she too supported the plan, agreeing that the $21,000 for the shop drawings was a good investment.
“It’s built into the bid. So, short of rejecting the bid completely, we are out nothing. We would be spending it anyway,” the mayor said. “I think it gives us good information going forward.”
On a 4-0 vote, with Councilmember Cathy Iverson absent from the meeting, the council voted to award a contract to Taracon Precast, LLC for the precast concrete and authorized city staff to execute a professional services contract with Construction Systems, Inc. to develop shop drawings for the structural steel needed for the boardwalk project.
