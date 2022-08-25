The site’s two lots will be combined; existing building renovated
The Wayzata City Council granted several approvals that were included in a development application for the site of a vacant gas station at 1022 Wayzata Blvd. E.
Burnsville-based Reprise Design, on behalf of property owner M & Z Holdings, submitted the application for a lot combination, zoning map amendment and comprehensive plan amendment in order to combine the site’s two lots and renovate the existing gas station building for retail use that is yet to be determined.
The plan also includes removing the existing canopy that is in front of the building and rebuilding the fence and retaining wall on the southern area of the site.
“Any further changes to the site or building will go through staff review. ... And then any future variances or design standards deviations that come out of that conversation will come back for a new public hearing,” said Valerie Quarles, assistant city planner for Wayzata.
Under the requests approved by the city council, the smaller southern parcel will be combined with the larger parcel that fronts Wayzata Boulevard. Through the comprehensive plan amendment, the southern parcel will change from Central Core Residential to Mixed Use Commercial to align with the larger parcel. The zoning map amendment will change the southern parcel from R3-A Single and Two Family Residential to C-3 Service District to align with the larger parcel.
Quarles noted that the non-conforming southern lot is extremely small at 4,300 square feet.
“It runs about 124 feet long and about 35 feet wide,” she said. “In the R3-A zoning district, the minimum lot size is more than double that [at] 9,000 square feet.”
The total area of the two combined lots will be around 22,300 square feet. The area of the existing building is 4,100 square feet.
In April, the Wayzata City Council voted unanimously to deny Reprise Design’s development application to turn the site into a drive-thru coffee shop and takeout restaurant. The proposal included demolishing the existing building and constructing a two-tenant retail building. The new business would have included a takeout restaurant with inside seating and a Caribou Coffee concept called a “Caribou Cabin” designed for customer pickup and drive-thru only.
The council’s concerns over the previous proposal included the potential negative impact the drive-thru business could have on the already busy boulevard and the residents living in the neighboring homes to the south of the site.
“The feedback that we got at that time was more favorable toward the lot combination, but very negative from both the city council, planning commission and the public toward the drive-thru and a lot of the site design elements,” Quarles said. “The proposal in front of us today is essentially the bare minimum of what can be achieved on this site in terms of renovating the existing gas station and combining the lots.”
The Wayzata Planning Commission voted 5-0 in July to recommend approval of the new application, concluding that the small southern lot is a logical addition to the northern lot and would be in alignment with the city’s comprehensive plan and zoning guidance, Quarles said. The commission also noted that the applicant must secure all necessary building permits for construction and follow all laws and regulations applicable to the project, including building codes, tree preservation and land use regulations.
“They were comfortable with the guardrails that are already in place within the city review process for proposed buildings and site changes,” the assistant city planner added.
The council was mostly favorable to the latest application for the site, with Councilmembers Jeff Buchanan, Molly MacDonald and Alex Plechash agreeing that eliminating the small non-conforming lot made sense.
“If we can put it into a conforming use, I think that’s wise,” MacDonald said. “I also think the planning commission did a great job at examining and evaluating the guardrails that are in place via our design standards and our code.”
Councilmember Cathy Iverson, while agreeing that something needed to occupy the vacant site, said she would rather see a specific proposal be presented alongside the lot combination request to better protect against any potential adverse impacts to the nearby residential neighborhood.
“I’m 100% in support of you redoing something on the property. I think I need to see the two together to make a good decision that protects the residents,” Iverson said.
Mayor Johanna Mouton said she was reluctant to vote in favor of the project, but ultimately decided to do so after reviewing the recommendation and conditional approvals put in place.
“As difficult as this is to hear for the neighbors, it is a quirky zoning anomaly that there is a small residential lot abutting a commercial property. ... We have an abandoned gas station there today. It is not the highest and best use for that property by any stretch of the imagination,” the mayor said. “Something will go there. It is our duty and responsibility though to the adjoining neighborhood to ensure that whatever goes there is conducive and is not detrimental to the neighbors that live to the south.”
On a 4-1 decision, with Iverson voting against the resolution, the council voted to approve the lot combination, zoning map amendment and comprehensive plan amendment to combine the site’s two lots and renovate the existing gas station building for retail use.
