wz25NW_Redevelopment1.jpg
Buy Now

The Wayzata City Council has granted several approvals included in a development application for the site of a vacant gas station at 1022 Wayzata Blvd. E. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)

The site’s two lots will be combined; existing building renovated

The Wayzata City Council granted several approvals that were included in a development application for the site of a vacant gas station at 1022 Wayzata Blvd. E.

wz25NW_Redevelopment2.jpg

The Wayzata City Council recently voted to approve a lot combination, zoning map amendment and comprehensive plan amendment to combine two lots and renovate an existing gas station building at 1022 Wayzata Blvd. E. for retail use. The total area of the two combined lots (outlined in red) will be around 22,300 square feet. The existing building area is 4,100 square feet. (Submitted image)

Tags

Load comments