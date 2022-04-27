The city council reviewed the concept plan during its April 19 meeting
The latest proposal to redevelop the former TCF Bank headquarters failed to gain support from the Wayzata City Council.
The application for the project, called the Wayzata Beach Club, follows two other failed attempts from Minnetonka-based Lake West Development to get approval from the city to redevelop the property at 200 Lake Street East. The property is owned by Huntington National Bank, which is the successor of TCF National Bank.
The first proposal in November 2020 involved converting the existing building into 11 condominium units while also constructing two new three-story residential buildings for a total of 66 units. The second proposal, reviewed in August 2021, detailed a concept plan to demolish the existing building and construct two new three-story mixed-use buildings with 35 residential units and added commercial space.
The 52,600 square-foot building currently on the site was constructed in 1990 and sits on more than 2 acres of land that is more than 1,000 feet long from end to end. It includes 135 surface parking stalls. The building is 52-feet tall when measured to the top of its gable and 60-feet tall when measured to the top of the spire.
The latest planned unit development concept plan proposal, which was reviewed by the council during its April 19 meeting, included the demolition of the existing building and the construction of two three-story (35-feet tall) mixed-use buildings totaling 32 residential units and approximately 42,000 square feet of commercial space. No variances would be needed for the project as proposed.
The east building would house 19 condominium units with office, commercial and restaurant space on the first level and underground parking. This section would utilize three 25-foot wide breaks meant to break up the building’s mass. The west building would provide 13 condominium units with first-level retail grocery space and underground parking.
Of the plan’s 229 total parking spaces, 138 spaces would be located within semi-automated parking structures that stack and rotate vehicles.
The concept also included pocket parks on the east and west ends of the property, with a central plaza proposed between the east and west buildings. The east building would also utilize three 25-foot wide breaks between each of the cores in an attempt to break up the mass of the building.
Community Development Director Emily Goellner noted during the meeting that if the planned unit development concept plan was to be approved, future requests would later be required.
“This includes a PUD general plan, which generally includes a lot more specificity around engineering plans, a zoning amendment to change the existing PUD district to this specific PUD district, a review of the design standards if any deviations are required and then a shoreland impact plan or conditional use permit for impervious surface that’s greater than 75%,” Goellner said.
The Wayzata Planning Commission, an advisory board with the city, voted 5-0 in February to direct city staff to prepare a draft report and recommendation for denial of the application. Included in their findings of denial, the commission noted that the design, style and massing of the proposed project do not meet the challenges of the long and narrow property.
“They noted that it does not meet all the standards and goals and objectives of the comprehensive plan, most notably the small-town character and charm, which are key themes of the guiding principles,” Goellner said. “They noted that the PUD would create a repeated ‘canyon effect’ along the corridor of Lake Street through the western part of downtown.”
Members of the Wayzata City Council echoed many of the concerns voiced by those on the planning commission.
“The proposed PUD does not reflect small-town character and charm,” Councilmember Cathy Iverson said.
Iverson also noted the plan’s proposal to narrow part of the current sidewalk and trail that were installed in recent years as part of the city’s Panoway of Wayzata Bay initiative. Under the proposal, a single combined trail and sidewalk would be used.
“Any reduction in that, I think it’s going to cause more concerns for where people go,” Iverson said. “People that are walking feel they have the right away (and) the people on bikes feel they have the right away, and that becomes a safety concern.”
Councilmember Jeff Buchanan said he appreciated the hard work Lake West has put into trying to develop the “tricky parcel” of land, but added that he ultimately could not support the plan as presented.
“I have concerns about safety, and that is important and that is part of what our responsibility is here,” he said. “We are a walkable, bikeable community and to limit that function is problematic for me.”
Councilmember Molly MacDonald said she too agreed with many of the findings made by the planning commission and supported their recommendation for denial.
“I think they did a great job with this,” she said. “They made some poignant points about the challenges of the shape of the parcel ... (and) about creativity and maybe thinking outside the box.”
Councilmember Alex Plechash said he also supported the planning commission’s recommendation, noting his concerns around the three-story side-by-side buildings creating a “canyon effect” on Lake Street.
“I do want to see this place developed. It needs to be,” he said. “But I feel the planning commission raised some legitimate issues. And although I don’t necessarily agree with all of them, I do find some of particular merit.”
Also speaking ahead of the council’s 5-0 vote to deny the planned unit development concept plan was Mayor Johanna Mouton.
“My colleagues on the council and planning commission articulated much of the same concerns that I have,” she said.
The mayor said she too was concerned over the potential for a “canyon effect” and what she viewed as limited public benefit related to the open spaces incorporated into the project’s design.
Mouton also addressed the developer’s alternative designs that were submitted to the city late in the prior week.
“The changes to potential architecture design needed to be shown to the planning commission and to the public so that they had the necessary information to make a decision based on that design,” the mayor said, adding that she in fact favored the updated design over the one that was under review at the meeting. “I applaud you for working with your team to come up with a different rendering, but what was presented to the planning commission and their findings and then my further concerns about the amount of public space lends itself to my supporting the resolution for denial at this time.”
