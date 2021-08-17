Wayzata will not be joining the GreenStep Cities program after a 3-2 decision by the city council.
The council voted against joining the program, which is a voluntary initiative led by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The program offers guidelines for cities that are meant to improve sustainability practices and environmental protections.
Currently, more than 140 cities in Minnesota are participating in the program, including nearby municipalities like Minnetonka, Hopkins, St. Louis Park, Shorewood, Victoria and Chanhassen.
In early 2020, Plymouth decided against joining the program on a 4-3 council vote.
A recommendation for Wayzata to join the program came from the city’s Energy and Environment Committee, which was formed in fall 2019.
Polly Andersen, chair of the committee, said during the meeting that joining GreenStep Cities would allow the city to build upon some of the work its already doing while also helping it tap into sustainability resources.
“The committee expects this to be a valuable tool primarily because it expects GreenStep Cities to help us save money faster and more efficiently,” Andersen said.
According to GreenStep Cities, cost-savings, energy use reduction and innovation underpin the program’s 29 best practices in the areas of buildings and lighting, land use, transportation, environmental management, and economic and community development. The best practices are broken down into 175 actions, which cities choose to implement at their own pace, investing whatever level of time and money they choose.
Councilmember Jeff Buchanan, who serves as a council liaison for the Energy and Environment Committee, said joining the program would help the city in working toward environmental sustainability, which is one of the guiding principals in the Wayzata 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
“The committee feels that by becoming a GreenStep city, we will be in a better position to satisfy our purpose and deliver on our responsibilities,” Buchanan said.
He noted the committee is tasked with working to protect and preserve the ecological resources of the community so that they are in balance with the economic, recreational and historic resources of the land and Lake Minnetonka.
Buchanan added the committee favors joining because it could assist city staff, it’s free and the actions laid out in the program are voluntary.
“There are no mandates. There are no edicts. We go at our own pace and choose our own priorities,” Buchanan said. “There is no risk.”
Councilmember Molly MacDonald agreed that the sustainability program would be a good resource for the city.
“It’s very important for our citizens and our residents to be sustainable. ... And if there are resources and guidelines to help us get there, I think it would be silly to not use those,” she said.
The rest of the council, though, had concerns.
Councilmember Alex Plechash said that while he supports thoughtful and reasonable sustainability efforts, he had concerns specific to some guidelines in the GreenStep Cities program that could increase the workload on city staff, create extra costs and restrict development.
“Many of the recommendations in the GreenSteps program are good. For example, the city should pursue changes in lighting or any number of other sensible measures to save money while also reducing energy consumption. But the city doesn’t need to be part of the program to take these common sense measures,” Plechash said. “One of my main concerns is that many of the steps in the GreenStep Cities program may ultimately generate onerous regulation on businesses and homeowners, infringe on their private property rights, and potentially transform the culture and the feel of the city.”
Mayor Johanna Mouton commended the Energy and Environment Committee for their work, but said there was just too much ambiguity in the GreeenStep Cities program.
“It is so loose and so ill defined that I’m not comfortable making a decision based on what I have been presented this evening,” the mayor said.
She said she believed implementing the program’s best practice to “construct new buildings to meet or qualify under a green building framework” could add to already high building costs and lead to more requests for developments that are taller and higher in density.
Councilmember Cathy Iverson too had concerns that the program could require additional staff time and potentially dictate city policies.
“The timing is not right. I would love to have our (Energy and Environment Committee) team do some additional work and take on some of these initiatives on their own first,” she said. “Let’s step back and see how successful you can be without having to be part of such a large program.”
