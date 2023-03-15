Assisted living facility will be located on eastern edge of city
The Waytzata City Council has given the green light to a new 40-unit senior care facility planned for the eastern edge of the city.
The development application from Pillar/Senior Lifestyle Living LLC is for Cantissimo Senior Living, a “boutique” style assisted living facility with memory care. The facility will be located on a 2.5-acre site facing U.S. Highway 12 at 15419/15429 Wayzata Boulevard and 1405 Holdridge Terrace.
There are single-family homes to the south and west of the site and a large wetland that would provide some buffer to the residential neighborhood to the south. To the east in Minnetonka is the Hillcrest Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, which ceased operations in 2019.
The parcels of land being discussed were previously considered for several different types of housing. Before that, they belonged to the Minnesota Department of Transportation during the reconstruction of U.S. Highway 12.
The site was sold in 2014 to Lake West Development and approved for a preliminary and final plat to combine the three parcels into two parcels for single-family homes, but the homes were never built.
In 2016, Lake West Development proposed a set of 10 townhomes which later turned into plans for four single-family homes. According to the city, the development request was denied due to negative neighborhood impact, substantial tree removal and concerns over density.
The Cantissimo proposal was brought back to the city after initially being reviewed by the planning commission and city council as a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Concept Plan and Comprehensive Plan Amendment in late 2021 and early 2022. Since then, the applicant refined their design and requested approvals of a PUD General Plan, subdivision (lot combination), zoning map amendment, unit size variance and design deviations, according to the city.
The plan was met with a 5-0 planning commission vote in January to recommend approval of the overall project.
Community Development Director Emily Goellner, during the City Council’s March 7 meeting, noted that the land for the proposed facility is currently zoned for medium-density single family. The site had been guided for low-density residential. The Wayzata City Council gave conditional approval last March for a comprehensive plan amendment to guide the site toward institutional use if a general plan was approved.
According to city code, the primary objective of uses within an institutional district is the provision of services, usually on a nonprofit basis. The institutional land use category usually represents publicly owned buildings and properties that typically provide a community service.
The plans for Cantissimo depict an L-shaped two-story building with a walkout level to the rear and a patio overlooking the wetland to the southeast. A parking lot with two accesses will be located just east of the facility, and the western-most parcel along Holdridge Terrace will be used as an open nature space with walking trails for residents and the neighborhood. There will also be a stormwater pond located to the south of the building.
“There is some tree removal,” Goellner noted. “The tree removal plan identifies a large portion of the existing trees were actually dead, damaged or diseased. They are mostly ash trees already infested. The applicant still has a deficit within their tree calculations, but they have at least shown our forester a plan that does comply.”
Also included in the application is a plan to relocate an existing lift station 170 west from its current location, which would help minimize impacts to the lift station during building construction, provide access to the lift station for future maintenance by the city and improve aesthetics for the site’s landscaping.
The council was supportive of approving the PUD General Plan along with the various requests included in the development application.
“I like everything about it,” Councilmember Jeff Parkhill said. “I think it’s much needed in our community. We need this service.”
Agreeing with Parkhill, Councilmember Molly MacDonald said she too was in favor of moving the project forward.
“I support these proposed motions as well,” she said. “It’s a good application and a great addition to Wayzata.”
Councilmember Cathy Iverson voiced support for the project while also requesting that a chain link fence be in place during construction to help protect the wetland area.
“I would feel so much better knowing that the right steps are in place to protect that wetland,” Iverson said.
Councilmember Alex Plechash said he appreciated the design and overall plan for the project, calling it a “valuable addition to the community.”
“I think ultimately this plan is a very good one and I’ll be excited to see it developed,” he said.
Mayor Johanna Mouton also supported the development, stating that it seemed appropriate given the needs of the community.
“This certainly provides an amenity that we don’t have on that side (of town). And I appreciate the care that’s been given to the aesthetics to make it look more residential than institutional,” the mayor said.
On a unanimous decision, the city council voted to approve the PUD General Plan, lot combination, zoning map amendment, unit size variance and design deviations.
