wz16NW_Cantissimo1.jpg

A design rendering for Cantissimo Senior Living. The Wayzata City Council recently approved a development application for the new 40-unit senior care facility planned for a vacant site on the eastern edge of the city. (Submitted image - Mohagen Hansen Architecture Interiors)

Assisted living facility will be located on eastern edge of city

The Waytzata City Council has given the green light to a new 40-unit senior care facility planned for the eastern edge of the city.

wz16NW_Cantissimo3.jpg

City leaders recently approved a development application for a “boutique” style assisted living facility located on the east end of the city along U.S. Highway 12. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz16NW_Cantissimo2.jpg

Cantissimo Senior Living will be located on a 2.5-acre site that encompasses three vacant parcels at 15419/15429 Wayzata Boulevard and 1405 Holdridge Terrace. (Submitted image)

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments