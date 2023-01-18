Phase 2a and 2b include boardwalk, new docks and renovations to the Section Foreman House
The Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative reached a milestone this past week with the approval of construction documents for phase 2A (boardwalk and community docks) and phase 2B (renovations to the Section Foreman House).
The Wayzata City Council approved the resolution during its Jan. 10 meeting, opening the door to the bidding process for the long-discussed boardwalk project.
The first phase of the Panoway initiative was completed in fall 2020 and included the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a public parking lot into a plaza park. The work also involved expanding the 600-block sidewalk, upgrading utilities, constructing new water main and storm sewer systems, adding green space, constructing a new off-street biking and walking path and a new interactive water fountain.
The latest work is focused on areas south of the railroad tracks. The new boardwalk would stretch from the Wayzata Depot to the Broadway docks, with a path on land leading to the Section Foreman House. Two lakeside overlook terraces would provide seating and universal access down to the water in the form of terrace steps and ADA-compliant sloped walks.
The work for phase 2A also includes the restoration of 2,000 feet of shoreline to help reverse contamination of Wayzata’s holding ponds by reintroducing native plants, trees and pollinator habitat.
Civitas, a Denver-based urban design and landscape architecture firm, has been working with the city to develop the designs for the boardwalk.
In coming up with the plans for the new community Depot docks and Broadway docks, Civitas teamed up with Minnetrista-based dock builders Tonka Built while working with a dock design working group comprised of 15 people representing charter boat operators, the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District, Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce, local boat owners, the Wayzata Conservancy and the Wayzata Parks and Trails Board.
Plans include a floating dock system with steel piles with room for 17 boats of various sizes and a loading area for up to three boats at the Wayzata Depot. Plans for the docks near the Broadway Avenue and Lake Street intersection include space for 30 boats with a loading area for up to three boats at a time.
According to the city, the dock design working group will continue meeting this winter and spring to discuss options for operations and maintenance to help guide city staff and council on future policy and budget discussions.
Civitas Principal Scott Jordan, speaking at the council meeting, also explained the planned look of the boardwalk.
“When it comes to the boardwalk itself and the finishes, what we’re currently proposing in the plans is a Kebony wood railing as well as a deck material out of Kebony and then stainless steel railing cables and fascia. ... In terms of the dock and boardwalk visibility ... we’ve tried to really locate the boardwalk as close to the shore as we can to minimize the visual impact of it,” Jordan said. “We’ve also designed the railings to be very transparent and open.”
Jordan noted that the bidding process for the boardwalk and docks will be presented in different bid packages, the first for steel and precast, which he said have long lead times to acquire and should go out first so that bids can be considered by the council in February.
“The actual installation of the boardwalk and the docks will be bid in mid February, coming to council in March,” Jordan said.
The council also approved the construction documents for phase 2B, which focuses on the city’s Section Foreman House. Designed by Cushing Terrell, the plans include renovating the historic lakeside building for use as a public learning center.
The small home has long sat vacant between the railroad tracks and Lake Minnetonka. Great Northern Railroad built the home in 1902 as the railway continued to expand in the early 20th century. The foreman, who lived in the house with their family, was responsible for inspections and repairs to a 20-mile section of track. The railroad sold the home to Dr. Charles N. Brooks in 1962. The city purchased the property in 1988 and has since used it primarily for storage space.
In 2021, the home landed a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, helping highlight a structure believed to be one of the last of its kind still standing in Minnesota.
Restoration of the house will include a full interior and exterior renovation while historically preserving the structure. The first floor will be intended for public use as a learning center. The second floor will also be restored, but won’t be intended for public use. The basement will be used primarily as storage space and will house the building’s utility systems.
Emily Goellner, the city’s community development director, detailed the updated cost estimates for the planned projects.
For phase 2A, the city has seen a 37% increase in estimated costs due to changes in the market and a change in the general scope of the docks project. The most recent cost estimate is $9.27 million for the boardwalk and $2.08 million for the docks, Goellner said.
According to the city, phase 2A construction is planned to be funded through a combination of State of Minnesota grant dollars and funds from tax increment financing districts in the city. Ten years of maintenance and operations will be funded by the Wayzata Conservancy.
The boardwalk and shoreline restoration project was awarded a $4 million grant as part of the state’s 2020 bonding bill.
The Section Foreman House work in phase 2B is still estimated to cost $1.27 million, which includes 10 years of maintenance and operations. The rehabilitation project will be supported by grant funding and private donations facilitated by the Wayzata Conservancy. According to the city, the design work for phase 2B has been funded by the Conservancy, but costs for the construction work, maintenance and operations have yet to be fully funded.
If all goes according to schedule, construction on the boardwalk could begin as early as June, which would put the project on track to be completed by January 2024.
Renovations to the Section Foreman House are on track to begin in April and be wrapped up by December.
The city council was overall supportive of the construction documents and moving forward with getting bids to build the boardwalk and community docks.
“I think this has been a really great overview. ... And it does feel like a milestone,” said Councilmember Molly MacDonald. “I support it.”
Also voicing support was Councilmember Alex Plechash, who said he was very happy with the detailed documents and was looking forward to the next steps.
“I want to reiterate that this is not a financial decision today,” Plechash noted. “It’s really just allowing us to move to the next step where we can make those financial decisions.”
Councilmember Cathy Iverson, however, said she wasn’t comfortable moving forward until all financing had been secured.
“I’m struggling with moving forward with the bidding,” Iverson said, noting the gap between the estimated $9.27 million cost for the boardwalk and the $4 million in grant funds coming from the state. “My concern is with the additional funding of potentially another $6 million. ... If we had the financing in front of us and secured today it would be an absolute no-brainer.”
Iverson added that she was supportive of approving the construction documents for the Section Foreman House work.
In response, City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said there is a plan in place to fund the gap through tax increment financing districts in the city. If this was needed, Dahl said, the city would take out a loan and use tax increment financing from existing districts to cover the gap over the course of around 20 years.
“That’s essentially a worst-case scenario,” the city manager said. “It’s a loan, so there’s risk involved there.”
Dahl also noted that the city is hoping to receive more grant funding from the state to use toward the Panoway work.
“And that’ll mitigate that risk of having to take more money out for a loan than we’re comfortable with,” Dahl said.
Councilmember Jeff Parkhill said that while he understood Iverson’s concerns, he was in favor of moving forward so that the city could receive bids and get a clearer understanding of the costs.
“I feel reticent to delay. ... And I’m optimistic,” Parkhill said. “I believe in the process, and I am for proceeding with getting the bids.”
Mayor Johanna Mouton said she too supported moving forward with receiving bids for the boardwalk and docks.
“We have come so incredibly far and I am very much in favor of approving the construction documents for phases 2A and 2B and getting the numbers back. ... There are a lot of moving parts to this, but I feel comfortable that we are well positioned to move forward with the crown jewel of the entire project, which is the boardwalk. My hope is that this will also then garner additional private funding support.”
On a 4-1 decision, with Iverson voting against the resolution, the council approved the construction documents for phases 2A and 2B and authorized the city manager to solicit bids for phase 2A construction.
