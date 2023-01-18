wz11NW_PanowayPhaseTwo.jpg

The Wayzata City Council recently voted to approve the construction documents for phase 2A (boardwalk and community docks) and phase 2B (renovations to the Section Foreman House). The decision also opens the door to the bidding process for the long-discussed boardwalk project. (Submitted image - Civitas)

 

Phase 2a and 2b include boardwalk, new docks and renovations to the Section Foreman House

The Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative reached a milestone this past week with the approval of construction documents for phase 2A (boardwalk and community docks) and phase 2B (renovations to the Section Foreman House).

Restoration of the Section Foreman House will include a full interior and exterior renovation while historically preserving the structure. The first floor will be intended for public use as a lakeshore learning center. (Submitted image - Cushing Terrell)

