The Wayzata City Council has approved the city’s final 2023 budget and tax levy.
Aurora Yager, Wayzata’s deputy city manager, presented the financial numbers during the Dec. 6 Wayzata City Council meeting.
The council voted to approve the final 2023 property tax levy at $5.99 million, which is an 8.57% (or $464,000) increase over 2022. Overall, the tax levy includes levies for general operations, city infrastructure and debt service.
The final figure is a lower amount than the 10.59% preliminary increase approved by the council in September.
While historically high for Wayzata, the levy increase falls below the 10.1% average preliminary levy for all cities in Hennepin County, according to the Department of Revenue.
Looking back, the city’s tax levy increase was 2.24% in 2017, 1.55% in 2018, 3.18% in 2019, 3.92% in 2020, 2.46% in 2021 and 5.25% in 2022.
The overall amount includes a $5.4 million general fund levy, which is a 11.51% (or $459,000) increase over the previous year.
Wayzata’s current $36.07 million tax capacity is comprised of $22.05 million from residential properties, $8.22 million from commercial properties and $2.88 million from apartments. The figures represent an overall increase of 15.56% (or $4.86 million) in the city’s tax capacity over the previous year. For comparison, Hennepin County’s tax capacity increase is 16.08%.
Wayzata’s tax rate is used to calculate the amount of tax to be paid by all city taxpayers. Historically, the tax capacity rate was 23.35% in 2017, 21.75% in 2018, 21.67% in 2019, 21.1% in 2020, 20.64% in 2021, 21.38% in 2022 and is estimated to decrease to 19.44% in 2023. The tax rate is determined by dividing the tax levy by the city’s total tax capacity.
Wayzata is one of three major taxing authorities for residents, along with the Wayzata School District and Hennepin County. Approximately 18% of taxpayers’ bills are controlled by city government, with the school district and county making up the majority of the rest of the tax bill.
According to the city, estimates indicate that if values remain constant, a median-valued Wayzata home at $881,000 would see a decrease of 9.09% (or $190) in the city’s portion of their annual tax bill based on the overall proposed levy increase of 8.57%.
Budget
Wayzata city staff has put together a balanced general fund budget for 2023 at $7.86 million, which is a 4.28% increase (or $322,000) in operational expenses over 2022.
“This budget was developed, I would say, with three key budget goals in mind,” Yager said. “Coming off of the recession after making some investments and staffing last year, really the focus this year was to maintain our level of city services, respond to a lot of changes in market conditions and increase our investment in public safety. ... The main objective there was hiring two additional police officers next year.”
Of the $7.86 million, taxpayers will contribute $5.4 million in property taxes toward the general fund operations. That’s a 9.3% increase (or $459,000) over what taxpayers paid last year toward the city’s general fund. The increase is meant to balance the general fund budget.
More than two-thirds of the city’s annual general fund revenue comes from taxes. Charges for services and licenses and permits are also large revenue sources at a combined estimated total of $1.59 million.
The biggest change in intergovernmental revenue is a $227,000 decrease due to the American Rescue Plan Act distributions ending in 2022.
On the expenditure side, the department the city is supporting most out of the general fund is the police department at 33% (or $2.63 million), followed by administration and general government services and then public works and parks and recreation.
The 14.14% (or $321,000) increase over 2022 in police department spending includes the addition of two police officers next year, one in January and another mid-year.
“The remaining levy drivers were employee wage increases, and we saw some pretty significant inflationary increases into a lot of our utilities,” Yager said. “The cost of doing business is more and so we’re feeling that as a city as well.”
In addition to the general fund, Wayzata maintains several other enterprise funds for many city services, including water, sewer, stormwater, solid waste, motor vehicle, cable TV, marina and liquor operations.
While the general fund acquires its revenue largely from property taxes, enterprise funds are supported by user fees. The general fund along with the enterprise funds comprises the city’s total annual budget to fund city services, pay for city staff and make transfers to capital project funds.
The total 2023 budget is $20.87 million. In addition to the $7.86 million general fund, the budget includes a $1.49 million water fund, a $1.63 million sewer fund, a $421,000 stormwater fund, a $427,000 solid waste fund, a $645,000 motor vehicle fund, a $75,000 cable TV fund, a $57,000 marina fund and an $8.26 million liquor operations fund (Wayzata Bar & Grill and the municipal liquor store).
The council voted 4-0 to approve the final 2023 tax levy and budget, with Councilmember Cathy Iverson absent from the meeting.
“Nobody’s happy with a number that’s historically higher than what we’ve seen in the past. What I will say is that I am pleased to see that the number came down as dramatically as it did from the original number,” said Councilmember Alex Plechash. “And one of the big reasons, in my view, why we have a tax levy increase is for our men in blue. ... I’d like to reiterate the fact that I think this is money well spent, and I’m happy to approve it.”
Councilmembers Jeff Buchanan and Molly MacDonald also thanked city staff for lowering the levy increase in the months following the preliminary approval and agreed that the added funding toward public safety was a worthy investment.
“It’s never easy for us as we go through this process and we recognize that it is sometimes difficult when those tax bills show up,” added Mayor Johanna Mouton. “And there are certain things completely outside of our control, but what we can manage we try and manage and be incredibly thoughtful in terms of recognizing that we are making decisions not just for our tiny little piece of the money that we contribute to the pie every year, but that we live in a community and we are essentially making decisions on money that comes from everybody else. ... So, we try to be very fiscally responsible that way.”
To view the entire budget for 2023, visit Wayzata.org/AgendaCenter and open the agenda packet for the Dec. 6 city council meeting.
