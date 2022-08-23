Phase two work also includes community docks and renovations to the Section Foreman House
The Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative continues to move forward with the recent completion of design development for phase 2A (boardwalk and community docks) and phase 2B (the Section Foreman House).
The Wayzata City Council passed a resolution Aug. 16 approving the designs and directing city staff to prepare construction documents and permit applications.
Civitas, a Denver-based urban design and landscape architecture firm, has been working with the city to develop the designs. Civitas Principal Scott Jordan, speaking at the city council meeting, provided a summary of what he and other project leaders heard from the community during the design validation phase for the boardwalk and community docks.
The new boardwalk will stretch from the Wayzata Depot to the Broadway docks, with a path on land leading to the Section Foreman House. The project also includes the restoration of 2,000 feet of shoreline to help reverse contamination of Wayzata’s holding ponds by reintroducing native plants, trees and pollinator habitat.
Panoway project staff invited feedback from the community this past spring and summer with two open house events and an online survey to help confirm design plans for phase 2A and to share information while gathering community input on preferences for key design details.
As part of the engagement effort, the project team asked about preferences related to boardwalk step-downs and deck materials and preferences for community dock usage.
“We introduced this idea during design development of step-downs, a way for people to step down and touch the water while on the lake walk. When we asked the community members if they support including the step-downs, 77% said yes,” Jordan said.
Civitas found support for a boardwalk with two step-downs that provide seating and universal access down to the water in the form of terrace steps and ADA compliant sloped walks.
“Another comment that became really prudent was – because this is about a 2,000 linear foot boardwalk – can we add some benches in the step downs so people have a place to stop and pause and rest,” Jordan said.
Jordan also noted that most community members favored deck materials that would provide long-term durability and help minimize ongoing maintenance costs. The final selection of decking materials will be completed while putting together construction documents.
For the community docks, Civitas found support that led them to propose that new docks at the Depot would include 10 slips that accommodate boats up to 26 feet in length, six slips that accommodate boats up to 40 feet in length and an active loading area capable of accommodating an additional two boats. The community docks at Broadway are proposed to include 13 slips that accommodate boats up to 26 feet in length, 3 slips that accommodate boats up to 40 feet in length and an active loading area capable of accommodating an additional three boats.
Jordan also noted that it will be up to the city council to make policy decisions related to fishing on the boardwalk, community dock usage and potential fees, public safety and the use of bikes, scooters and other wheeled devices on the boardwalk.
The work under phase 2A is estimated to cost around $7.5 million, which includes 10 years of maintenance and operations.
The boardwalk and shoreline restoration project was awarded a $4 million grant during the state’s 2020 legislative session. The work, along with the community docks, are currently planned to receive around $2.62 million through a tax increment financing district in Wayzata. The council voted last year to approve utilizing up to $4 million in TIF funds for the project. Maintenance and operations for 10 years will be funded by the Wayzata Conservancy.
If all goes according to schedule, construction on the boardwalk and docks could begin as early as April, which would put the six-month construction project on track to be completed by fall 2023.
The city council’s resolution also marks the completion of design development for phase 2B, which is renovating the historic Section Foreman House for use as a public learning center.
The small city-owned home has long sat vacant between the railroad tracks and Lake Minnetonka. Great Northern Railroad built the home in 1902 as the railway continued to expand in the early 20th century. The foreman, who lived in the house with their family, was responsible for inspections and repairs to a 20-mile section of track. The railroad sold the home to Dr. Charles N. Brooks in 1962. The city purchased the property in 1988 and has since used it primarily for storage space.
The home landed a spot this past year on the National Register of Historic Places, further highlighting a structure believed to be one of the last of its kind still standing in Minnesota.
The city has been working with architecture, design and engineering firm Cushing Terrell to develop the rehabilitation plans for the Section Foreman House.
Restoration of the house will include a full interior and exterior renovation while historically preserving the structure. The first floor will be intended for public use as a learning center. The second floor will also be restored, but won’t be intended for public use. The basement will be used primarily as storage space and will house the building’s utility systems.
The Section Foreman House work is estimated to cost $1.27 million, which includes 10 years of maintenance and operations. The rehabilitation project will be supported by grant funding and private donations facilitated by the Wayzata Conservancy.
If all goes according to plan, work on the Section Foreman House could begin in April and be wrapped up by December 2023.
Civitas, in their future design considerations, has also gathered community input on portions of phase 3, which includes the addition of an Eco Park with enhancements to wetlands and marshlands for educational purposes near the Section Foreman House. Phase 3 also includes potential changes to the existing Depot Park such as building a new public restroom and reconfiguring the community garden to enable ADA access and create additional lawn and garden space.
The first phase of the Panoway initiative was completed in fall 2020 and included the reconstruction of Lake Street from Broadway Avenue to Barry Avenue and the conversion of a public parking lot into a plaza park. The work also involved expanding the 600-block sidewalk, upgrading utilities, constructing new water main and storm sewer systems, adding green space, constructing a new off-street biking and walking path, and adding an interactive water fountain.
The city council was overall supportive of approving the 2A and 2B designs forward and moving into the construction documents stage of the project.
“This is just a natural progression of something we’ve been involved in for a long time,” said Councilmember Jeff Buchanan. “This is an exciting project and I really can’t wait to see it come alive.”
Councilmember Molly MacDonald said she too supported moving forward and was confident about the funding for this next stage of the project.
Councilmember Cathy Iverson said she would be voting against the resolution over concerns that the overall Panoway project could prove to be a burden on Wayzata taxpayers in the future.
“I think it’s important that we are fiscally responsible for our residents,” Iverson said, later adding that she was concerned the boardwalk might add to downtown Wayzata’s “rowdy” nature.
“We want our city to be lively, but not rowdy,” she said.
Councilmember Alex Plechash said he was in favor of moving the project forward even though he too had some concerns over the funding for all future phases of Panoway.
“I have some concern about that, not enough to not vote for this, but I do hear that concern. ... We need to approve this so we can get to the point where we actually understand what the costs are going to be. Without doing this we’re stuck,” Plechash said, adding, “Most of the feedback I’ve gotten, by far, are people that love what we’ve done so far and are very much looking forward to the second and third phases.”
Mayor Johanna Mouton said she too has heard positive community feedback for the Panoway work completed so far and is supportive of moving forward with the next phase of the project.
“We’ve held steadfast in the fact that ... we would not levy the taxpayers of Wayzata to pay for this. We have not done so, and we have not deviated from that. ... I am very anxious to get those construction documents in hand where we can really start dialing in on the numbers with where we’re at [and] where we’re going to have to make some tough decisions in terms of materials and maybe scope ... but that’s what we have our experts for because they can help guide us through that process,” the mayor said.
On a 4-1 decision, with Iverson voting against the resolution, the council voted to approve the designs and directed city staff to prepare construction documents and permit applications for phases 2A and 2B.
