The lakefront in downtown Wayzata is another step closer to getting a boardwalk after design plans were approved by the city council. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Phase two work also includes community docks and renovations to the Section Foreman House

The Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative continues to move forward with the recent completion of design development for phase 2A (boardwalk and community docks) and phase 2B (the Section Foreman House).

The Wayzata City Council passed a resolution Aug. 16 approving the designs for Panoway phase 2A (boardwalk and community docks) and phase 2B (the Section Foreman House) and directing city staff to prepare construction documents and permit applications. (Submitted image - Civitas)
The historic Section Foreman House, which has long sat vacant between the railroad tracks and Lake Minnetonka, will get a new life as a learning center. (Sun file photo by Jason Jenkins)
Restoration of the Section Foreman House will include a full interior and exterior renovation while historically preserving the structure. The first floor will be intended for public use as a lakeshore learning center. (Submitted image - Cushing Terrell)

