Pedestrian pathway will run between Lake Street and Wayzata Boulevard
Pedestrians on the west end of downtown Wayzata can look forward to an easier way to traverse Ferndale Road.
The Wayzata City Council recently approved a contract to move forward a planned project to install a sidewalk along the east side of Ferndale Road between Lake Street and Wayzata Boulevard.
“Currently, quite a few pedestrians simply use the roadway,” said Mike Kelly, Wayzata’s director of public works and city engineer. He also noted, “The east side of Ferndale Road presents the least amount of obstacles, whether they be existing utilities, driveways or landscaping features.”
A contract for professional services with WSB, an engineering consultant based in Golden Valley, to design the sidewalk was approved unanimously by the Wayzata City Council during their Nov. 1 meeting.
The planned sidewalk is a high-priority pedestrian connection that is included in Wayzata’s Parks Master Plan and 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
The council decided in April that the city would pursue the project. A few months later, in August, city staff hosted a neighborhood meeting that included around 30 residents living near Ferndale Road and in the Highland neighborhood.
Kelly said the consensus from the residents at the meeting was that a pedestrian walkway is needed. He also noted that the primary concern from Edgewood Court townhome residents was the potential impact on the arbor vitae hedge adjacent to Ferndale.
The project was then brought to the city’s parks and trails board, which suggested that the work be included with other infrastructure and street improvements as a way to get better bid prices.
“They also wanted to look for grant funding,” Kelly said, adding that the project meets the eligibility requirements for a grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The city engineer said the estimated $332,000 project cost could potentially be covered entirely by the grant.
“As part of the next step, we will be filling out the rest of the application which is due at the end of December. ... We should know in March whether we are provided any funds,” Kelly said. “We’re hopeful that will happen.”
The council was supportive of moving the project forward, with Councilmember Molly MacDonald calling the work “crucial” and applauding the “great work from parks and trails to find this grant opportunity.”
Councilmember Alex Plechash said the sidewalk project was a high priority for safety on Ferndale Road.
“The sooner we get this thing done, the better we’re going to be and avoid any kind of a serious accident,” he said.
“This is a project that I’m excited to see as we look to be a more walkable community,” added Councilmember Jeff Buchanan.
Councilmember Cathy Iverson also favored the planned work, but noted her concerns over any potential impact on the natural canopy along Ferndale Road.
“But in reading the reports and the feedback from the neighbors, it sounded like there was one side that clearly fit better than the other with the least amount of impacts to the trees,” Iverson said in reference to the east side of the road.
Mayor Johanna Mouton said she was excited about the grant opportunity for the project and to add a pedestrian connection in the west end of downtown Wayzata.
“Thank you for all the prework and the neighborhood meetings,” the mayor said to city staff. “We’ll continue to stay in close contact with those neighbors in that area because that will be a heck of a project.”
Design of the sidewalk will start this month and likely continue through February or March, the city engineer said, with an additional neighborhood meeting to take place before bids go out for the sidewalk construction.
