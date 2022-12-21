Redevelopment project proposed for 201 Lake Street East
The Wayzata City Council is once again being asked to consider plans for a new condominium development on Lake Street.
The latest proposal is for Westway Condominiums, a new 106,000-square-foot, three-story mixed-use building comprised of 36 residential condominium units and up to seven commercial units at 201 Lake Street East on the west end of downtown Wayzata. The new development would also include underground parking for residents and the public.
The new building would replace the site’s existing 33,000-square-foot, two-story office building and surface parking lot. The existing building has been vacant for about a year after Coldwell Banker Burnet moved into a neighboring building.
“Directly to the north we have a higher-density development, the Wayzata Villa. It’s important to note that there is a fairly significant wetland and tree area in between the Villa and the Lake Street property,” City Manager Jeffrey Dahl said at the council’s Dec. 6 meeting.
According to the city, the existing stormwater holding pond in the northwestern corner of the site was constructed in 1996 with the existing building. The proposed plans include enhancing and slightly reshaping the pond to accommodate a new walking path.
The applicant and owner, Lowell Zitzloff, has submitted a development application requesting approval of a PUD (planned unit development) concept plan, a building height variance and a shoreland impact plan/conditional use permit for building height.
The requested building height variance is to allow for the new building to be constructed at a height of 39 feet, 10 inches, which is nearly 5 feet higher than the city’s 35-foot height limit.
“I will point out. ... The corner pitched roof to add more character to the building is about a foot of the height increase,” noted Eric Zweber, the city’s consulting planner.
According to a city staff report, the architecture of the proposed building is intended to give the appearance of two buildings with a connection through a shared atrium, courtyard and underground parking lot.
Plans for the west building section include commercial use on the first floor and residential use on the remaining floors. The east building section would be comprised of commercial and residential uses. The intent is for all residential and commercial condominiums to be sold and operate under a single homeowner’s association.
Zweber noted that there was a neighborhood meeting held in late August in which two dozen people were in attendance.
“The issues that were discussed included building design, construction effects on neighboring streets and sidewalks, concerns regarding the existing intersection of Edgewood Court and Lake Street, general traffic concerns on Lake Street, lighting, the length of construction, if there will be piles needed because that increases the noise for the construction, price of the units and building materials,” Zweber said.
The council was overall supportive of the proposed concept plan and requests.
Councilmember Jeff Buchanan said the aspects he liked included the ongoing engagement work with nearby residents, preservation of the wetlands, underground parking, the pitched roof design and keeping the density on the lower end. Buchanan did note that he wanted the developer would find ways to include greater public benefit with the project.
“I think this is a really great concept,” Councilmember Molly MacDonald said, adding that she agreed with most of Buchanan’s comments.
Councilmember Alex Plechash said he liked the concept of including massing breaks into the building design, but would like to see an increased setback to make the sidewalk more walkable along the north side of Lake Street.
“Generally, I like the plan,” he said.
Mayor Johanna Mouton said one of her biggest concerns related to the concept was the proposed use of a PUD (planned unit development) concept plan to circumvent a couple of the requirements in the C-4A Limited Central Business District zoning requirements, primarily the height and setback standards.
“This is the same position I’ve taken before with other applications that have come before us,” the mayor said regarding the height variance request. “The water table has existed there for quite some time. I understand it’s difficult to work with, but it’s been done in the past and it could be done again. ... I’m having a very difficult time with the variance request and ... the desire to request a PUD.”
On a 3-1 decision, with Mayor Mouton voting against the resolution and Councilmember Cathy Iverson absent from the meeting, the council voted to approve the PUD concept plan, building height variance and a shoreland impact plan/conditional use permit for building height for Westway Condominiums.
The council will need to review and approve a general plan for the project before the project can move forward.
