The Wayzata City Council recently reviewed a concept plan for Westway Condominiums, a new three-story mixed-use condominium development being proposed for 201 Lake Street East. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Redevelopment project proposed for 201 Lake Street East

The Wayzata City Council is once again being asked to consider plans for a new condominium development on Lake Street.

wz22NW_Redevelopment2.jpg

A concept plan drawing for Westway Condominiums, a new three-story mixed-use condominium development being proposed for 201 Lake Street East. (Submitted image - Bruce W. Schmitt and Associates)

