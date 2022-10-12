After years of work and discussion, the Wayzata City Council voted Oct. 4 to approve several city code amendments related to tree management and preservation.
According to Nick Kieser, the city’s parks planner, the goal of the amendments to Wayzata’s tree preservation ordinance is to ensure protection, preservation and enhancement of the city’s natural environment while balancing the rights of property owners.
One of the most significant changes in the ordinance is the requirement of a tree removal permit, which will need to be applied for and approved by city staff before the removal of any significant or heritage trees.
A significant tree is defined as a healthy deciduous hardwood tree that is six inches or greater in diameter, a healthy softwood deciduous tree that is 12 inches or greater in diameter or a healthy coniferous tree that is 12 feet or greater in height or 12 inches or greater in diameter.
A heritage tree is defined as a healthy softwood deciduous tree that is 30 inches or greater in diameter, a healthy hardwood deciduous tree that is 25 inches or greater in diameter or a healthy coniferous tree that is 25 inches or greater in diameter.
Kieser said the tree removal permit also includes a look-back clause that will help close loopholes in current code in which a property owner can take down trees and then come back later with a development or a building permit and take down more trees.
“If we have a tree permit for any of those significant or heritage tree removals, we know what trees are being taken down in the city,” Kieser said. “And we have a look-back clause for any trees removed two years prior to the application. Those trees will be incorporated into the current tree replacement calculations if they have a project for more tree removal.”
The parks planner noted that another major theme voiced by the community related to creating an added incentive for saving heritage trees during a construction process. Under current code, if a building or grading permit includes removal of any heritage trees, replacement at a 2:1 ration is required.
“We normally, more or less, penalize people for taking down heritage trees. We wanted to be a little bit more proactive and incentivize, possibly, preserving the heritage trees at the front end,” Kieser said, adding that the new language states that if someone were to preserve a heritage tree that would have likely been removed with the proposed construction project, then that number of tree inches can be subtracted from the total tree replacement calculations.
The amendments also include replacement at a 1:1 ratio for any heritage tree removal, even when a building or grading permit was not involved.
“The planning commission wanted to add this in here,” Kieser said. “If for some reason the owner wanted to take down a heritage tree, they would still have a replacement, but at a 1:1 ratio.”
The parks planner also said that staff had worked through a number of different iterations of a possible clear-cutting regulation to limit or eliminate the practice of removing of every tree from an area of land. Kieser noted that an all-encompassing provision for clear-cutting has proved to be difficult to put into code language and was not favored by the city’s planning commission.
“[The planning commission] felt comfortable that all these other protective measures that we’re incorporating into code will help mitigate ... clear-cutting,” Kieser said.
Some members of the city council, however, suggested that language directly related to clear-cutting might need to be added in the future and that a review of the updated tree preservation ordinance should be conducted in a year.
“All in all, this is a big improvement over what we have and I support it tonight. And I would I would like to see what happens in a year, but I think it’s premature to try to legislate every possible exception and every possible outcome at this point,” Councilmember Jeff Buchanan said.
Councilmember Cathy Iverson said she still had concerns over the potential for clear-cutting, but would vote in support of the amendments as presented.
“I think moving forward and reevaluating in a year is the right way to go at this time,” Iverson said.
On a unanimous decision, the city council voted to approve the first reading of the ordinance approving city code amendments related to tree management and preservation.
To see the updated city code chapters in their entirety, visit bit.ly/3fRWLv2 (beginning on page 154).
