a213NW_TreeOrdinance.jpg
Buy Now

The Wayzata City Council voted Oct. 4 to approve several city code amendments related to tree management and preservation. The goal of the amendments to Wayzata’s tree preservation ordinance is to ensure protection, preservation and enhancement of the city’s natural environment while balancing the rights of property owners. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

After years of work and discussion, the Wayzata City Council voted Oct. 4 to approve several city code amendments related to tree management and preservation.

According to Nick Kieser, the city’s parks planner, the goal of the amendments to Wayzata’s tree preservation ordinance is to ensure protection, preservation and enhancement of the city’s natural environment while balancing the rights of property owners.

Tags

Load comments