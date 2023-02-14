wz16NW_AnnualReport.jpg
Buy Now

Wayzata city leaders took time during the Feb. 7 council meeting to look back on the past year with the 2022 annual report. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Wayzata city leaders took time during the latest council meeting to look back on the past year.

City Manager Jeffrey Dahl and Deputy City Manager Aurora Yager, during the Feb. 7 meeting, presented a wide-ranging review with the 2022 annual report.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments