Wayzata city leaders took time during the latest council meeting to look back on the past year.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl and Deputy City Manager Aurora Yager, during the Feb. 7 meeting, presented a wide-ranging review with the 2022 annual report.
“Typically, late January, early February is a great time to kind of wrap up the previous year in a bow. ... I’m excited to recap what we accomplished last year,” Dahl said.
The report begins with a reminder of Wayzata’s overall vision statement, which is to be a “charming, socially connected and walkable lakeside community” that is multigenerational and “at the forefront of sustainability, with a healthy environment, enticing parks and public spaces” all while being “a proud steward of its premier natural asset: Lake Minnetonka.”
Included in the report was an updated summary of the city’s progress to revitalize the downtown lakefront through the Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative.
In 2022, the Panoway District Committee helped to plan and guide public safety initiatives in the downtown area and project leaders worked to gather community feedback on design. Final design for phase 2A (boardwalk and community docks) and phase 2B (renovations to the Section Foreman House) were approved in August, which led to the approval of construction documents this past month.
If all goes according to schedule, construction on the boardwalk could begin as early as June, which would put the project on track to be completed by January 2024.
Renovations to the Section Foreman House are on track to begin in April and be wrapped up by December.
This past year also saw the city conducting a Quality of Life Survey. The survey sought feedback from 400 randomly selected community members on a variety of topics, from economic development and property taxes to public safety and city services. Residents were interviewed over the phone, speaking to professional interviewers with the Morris Leatherman Company market and research firm.
“The Quality of Life Survey was a big undertaking for us in 2022,” Yager said. “It was the first time we had ever done a community wide survey.”
According to the survey, 98% of residents said quality of life in Wayzata was “good” or “excellent,” with 89% of surveyed residents reporting that things in Wayzata were generally headed in the right direction.
To view the full survey results and findings, visit wayzata.org/803/Quality-of-Life-Survey-2022.
In the area of community development, the city launched the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor Study, approved rooftop solar installations for all municipal buildings, discharged 23 racially restrictive covenants on Wayzata property deeds by working with the Just Deeds Coalition and implemented online rental licensing, online permitting and electronic plan review.
In 2022, the Wayzata Police Department fully implemented an embedded social worker program. The department joined several Lake Minnetonka area law enforcement agencies in entering an agreement that has provided a Hennepin County social worker to help with mental health crisis cases. The program provides assistance and resources to officers and longterm help for any person who may be suffering from an acute mental health episode, a chronic mental health issue or chemical dependency issues.
The Wayzata Police Department also incorporated a K-9 program in the past year with Wayzata Police Sgt. Jason Gehrman and Loki, his Belgian Malinois search-and-rescue dog. A more recent addition to the program has been Officer Anders Seeland and Riggs, a German shepard/Belgian Malinois mixed breed who specializes in narcotics detection and apprehension.
Other stats from the 2022 annual report include:
• The city reviewed 18 development applications, issued 536 building permits and completed more than 1,300 inspections.
• The police department issued around 840 citations, with 1,500 warnings. Additionally, there were 63 cases of people driving while impaired, which was up from 33 in 2021. There were 10 burglaries reported, which was down from 23 in 2021.
• The fire department saw 304 calls for service, which included 15 structure fires.
• The city-owned Wayzata Bar and Grill saw a combined $6.92 million in sales from the restaurant and liquor store, which was up from $6.32 million in 2021.
To view the 2022 annual report in its entirety, visit Wayzata.org/AnnualReport.
