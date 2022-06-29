The Wayzata City Council has approved a resolution in support of a planned connector trail linking the Dakota Rail Regional Trail and Luce Line State Trail.
The progress is part of Three Rivers Park District’s overall planning for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail Master Plan.
The Diamond Lake Regional Trail corridor extends through or next to the communities of Rogers, Dayton, Corcoran, Medina, Orono, Long Lake and Wayzata. The trail is meant to connect several existing and future regional trails, local amenities and natural resources.
“One the goals for the trail was to create a destination type trail, one that was a very scenic, more off-road trail that would be typically 10 feet wide and separated from traffic so it’s safer,” said Stephen Shurson, project manager for the trail’s master plan, during the June 21 Wayzata City Council meeting.
In early 2020, Three Rivers identified several route alternatives through the corridor. After public engagement, a preferred route for the trail has been approved by six of the seven cities. Since then, Three Rivers has been drafting a master plan, which has revealed a total length for the trail corridor to be almost 38 miles, Shurson said.
The master plan, which includes a summary of all the background, evaluations, public engagement and route analysis for the trail, will help Three Rivers work to secure federal and regional funds that are typically used to construct regional trails.
The Wayzata Parks and Trails Board recently voted to recommend support of the proposed route in the Diamond Lake Master Plan. Securing support from each city is an important step in obtaining Metropolitan Council approval for the master plan and the subsequent partnering with local communities to construct the regional trail.
The Diamond Lake Regional Trail is envisioned to connect to the West Mississippi River Regional Trail in Dayton at its northern point and travel through Rogers and Corcoran to the Lake Independence Regional Trail and Baker Park Reserve in Medina at its southern point. As requested by the cities of Medina and Long Lake, the regional trail will avoid southeast Medina and the city of Long Lake. This planning effort also envisions a north-south trail connection in Wayzata and Orono linking the Dakota Rail Regional Trail and Luce Line State Trail.
The preferred route in the master plan for the regional trail through Wayzata has not changed since it was approved by the city in March 2021. The preferred route location in Wayzata would connect the Dakota Rail Regional Trail to the Luce Line Regional Trail by going from Lake Street to north on Barry Avenue. It would then go west on the north side of Wayzata Boulevard past Wayzata West Middle School before turning north on Ferndale Road and crossing over Highway 12 on the bridge to connect to the Luce Line.
Shurson noted that the master plan identifies the parking lot at the middle school as a trailhead parking location.
“We’ve talked with the administration there and they are supportive of that,” Shurson said. “So we would like to have more parking there at the middle school, which should help relieve trailhead parking down by the [Wayzata] marina.”
If everything goes well this summer and the master plan is approved by the Metropolitan Council, the plan will go back to the Three Rivers Board for final adoption this fall.
On a 4-0 decision, with Councilmember Alex Plechash absent from the meeting, the council voted to approve the resolution in support of the Dakota Rail-Luce Line Connector Regional Trail.
“Three Rivers has been an absolute wonderful partner,” Mayor Johanna Mouton said to Shurson, noting the park district’s work and funding contributions for the Dakota Rail Regional Trail bike path extension along Lake Street as part of the Panoway project. “We really appreciate it.”
