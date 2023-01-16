MacDonald and Parkhill took oath of office during first meeting of the new year
With the new year comes a new Wayzata City Council. One newcomer and one returning member were sworn in during the council’s Jan. 10 meeting.
Two Wayzata City Council seats were decided as part of the general election this past November. In the end, it was Molly MacDonald and Jeff Parkhill who garnered the most votes and earned the spots.
During the first meeting of 2023, City Manager Jeffrey Dahl congratulated and welcomed the two council members before administering the oaths of office.
“This community truly cares about their people, their residents, how the community operates, who’s here, where it’s going and who’s in charge. So it speaks volumes to you ... and your passion for public service that you are here today,” the city manager said.
MacDonald was appointed to the council in February 2021 to fill the opening left by Johanna Mouton, who transitioned out of her role as a council member after being elected mayor.
MacDonald, who owns an independent retail store in downtown Wayzata, said her two years on the council has deepened her commitment to serving residents and motivated her to run for election.
“It is an honor to serve the community of Wayzata and I am grateful to earn the support of the residents for my first full term on city council,” MacDonald said following the election this past fall. “I want to express my gratitude to all of candidates who care deeply and work hard to serve our community. This spirited election broadened the dialogue around Wayzata’s future. I promise to listen, learn and be responsive to residents in every decision I make while serving on the Wayzata City Council.”
Parkhill, who works as a real estate professional and was previously a certified public accountant, is a newcomer to the city council but is familiar with Wayzata’s city government having spent the past four years serving on the Wayzata Planning Commission.
With a seat on the council, Parkhill said he will seek to reduce the city’s property tax levy, encourage smaller developments, balance business and residents’ interests and prioritize local voices.
“It has been my pleasure to get to know you better and to hear your many voices as I campaigned and spoke with so many of you,” Parkhill told voters after being elected this past November. “It was a vigorous campaign and each candidate fought to the finish. What a tribute to Wayzata to have so many people that want to serve. Thank you for your trust in me and I look forward to working for all of you over the next four years.”
