MacDonald and Parkhill took oath of office during first meeting of the new year

With the new year comes a new Wayzata City Council. One newcomer and one returning member were sworn in during the council’s Jan. 10 meeting.

Molly MacDonald is sworn in Jan. 10 by City Manager Jeffrey Dahl for her first full term on the Wayzata City Council. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl administers the oath of office Jan. 10 to council newcomer Jeff Parkhill, who has spent the last four years on the city’s planning commission. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

