Departing member’s final meeting was Dec. 20
After four years on the Wayzata City Council, Jeff Buchanan said his goodbyes during the final meeting of 2022.
The Dec. 20 recognition of the outgoing council member began with words from Mayor Johanna Mouton, who was elected to her second term on the council in 2018 alongside Buchanan before she transitioned into the role of mayor following the 2020 election.
“The last four years serving with you has been an absolute joy and pleasure,” Mouton said. “You have served this community so incredibly well.”
The mayor commended Buchanan for his time on the council, during which he helped establish and act as a council liaison for the city’s Energy and Environment Committee. She also applauded him for his two years on the city’s Planning Commission prior to being elected to the council.
“Thank you for your friendship, your collegiality and certainly your service to the city,” the mayor said.
City Manager Jeffrey Dahl added to the accolades, calling attention to Buchanan’s advocacy for the city’s Panoway on Wayzata Bay initiative, parks, trails and other infrastructure improvements.
“He’s also very passionate about building a sustainable organization and retention and leadership of our staff here. ... He definitely values relationships and cares not only about the community, but also us as people and as human beings. He gives us direction as staff and just trusts us to follow through and doesn’t get caught up in the weeds,” Dahl said. “Thanks for your service. We are a better organization and community as a result of it.”
Buchanan’s fellow councilmembers also offered several kind words to their departing colleague.
“You said you wanted to make a difference. You’ve made a difference,” Councilmember Alex Plechash said, referring to Buchanan as the conscience of the council. “You’re passionate about issues, but you’re a calming influence. ... Whenever you speak, you’re logical, you’re balanced. I pay attention and, for the most part, I agree.”
“You care so much about the city and the residents,” added Councilmember Molly MacDonald. “It’s really great to work with you.”
Councilmember Cathy Iverson noted Buchanan’s passion for his service on the council, and also mentioned his work involving the city’s Energy and Environment Committee.
“I know you showed an interest in staying on with the E and E Committee, and so I hope you do that because I think that’s something that’s close to your heart and you’re passionate about. I think the city will continue to benefit from that,” Iverson said.
Buchanan, leaving his council seat to stand behind the podium, thanked the council and city staff for their kind words and said his goal during his time on the council was to make a measurable difference.
The council member said his most proud accomplishment was helping form the Wayzata Energy and Environment Committee.
“We came up with an energy action plan where we hope to increase our energy savings by 30% by 2025. And we’re certainly making progress in that way but have work to do,” Buchanan said, noting the council’s recent vote to place solar installations on several municipal buildings, including city hall. “I think the city has to model the behavior we want to happen in the rest of the community, and I’m really excited about that.”
Buchanan said he was also proud of helping guide decisions related to the Panoway project.
Among the tasks he won’t miss, Buchanan said, are the 800-page council packets and meetings that last late into the night.
“But I will miss being involved and contributing to the city. I’ve learned a lot about something I knew nothing about six years ago. And so I want to thank you all for your support, kindness and understanding. I want to thank Jeff Dahl and the whole city staff. ... You’ve got a great team here that really serves the citizens well. And one thing I learned is how well run Wayzata is. I think people don’t realize that we have a great team here,” he said. “We might be small in area, but we cast a large shadow and this is a great city. We all should be very proud of it.”
