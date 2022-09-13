Proposed levy is a 10.59% increase over last year
The Wayzata City Council has approved the city’s preliminary 2023 budget and tax levy.
Aurora Yager, Wayzata’s deputy city manager, presented the financial figures during the Sept. 6 Wayzata City Council meeting. Under state law, cities are required to set a preliminary tax levy for the city’s portion of property taxes and submit it to the county by the end of September.
The council voted to approve the preliminary 2023 property tax levy at $5.99 million, which is a 10.59% (or $573,000) increase over 2022.
The overall amount includes a $5.51 million general fund levy, which is a 11.51% (or $569,000) increase over the previous year.
The city’s tax levy increase was 2.24% in 2017, 1.55% in 2018, 3.18% in 2019, 3.92% in 2020, 2.46% in 2021 and 5.25% in 2022.
The preliminary 2023 tax levy sets the maximum amount for the city levy. The final budget and tax levy will be presented to the city council during their Dec. 6 meeting.
“We can always lower the levy between the preliminary and final, but we can’t raise it,” Yager said. “So this is the ceiling for our levy.”
Once approved, the final levy will be certified by the Hennepin County auditor and the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Wayzata’s current $36.07 million tax capacity is comprised of $22.05 million from residential properties, $8.22 million from commercial properties and $2.88 million from apartments. The figures represent an overall increase of 15.56% (or $4.86 million) in the city’s tax capacity over the previous year. For comparison, Hennepin County’s tax capacity increase is 16.08%.
Wayzata’s tax rate is used to calculate the amount of tax to be paid by all city taxpayers. Historically, the tax capacity rate was 23.35% in 2017, 21.75% in 2018, 21.67% in 2019, 21.1% in 2020, 20.64% in 2021, 21.38% in 2022 and it’s estimated that it will increase to 22.5% in 2023. The tax rate is determined by dividing the tax levy by the city’s total tax capacity.
Wayzata is one of three major taxing authorities for residents, along with the Wayzata School District and Hennepin County. Approximately 18% of taxpayers’ bills are controlled by city government, with the school district and county making up the majority of the rest of the tax bill.
According to the city, preliminary estimates indicate that the median valued Wayzata home of $881,000 will see an increase of 5.27% (or $110) in the city’s portion of their annual tax bill based upon the overall proposed levy increase of 10.59%.
Wayzata city leaders are proposing a balanced general fund budget for 2023 at $7.94 million, which is a 5.37% increase (or $405,000) over 2022.
Of the $7.94 million, taxpayers would contribute $5.51 million in property taxes toward the general fund operations. That’s an 11.51% increase (or $569,000) over what taxpayers paid last year toward the city’s general fund. The increase is meant to balance the general fund budget.
More than two-thirds of the city’s annual general fund revenue comes from taxes. Charges for services and licenses and permits are also large revenue sources at a combined estimated total of $1.59 million.
The biggest change in intergovernmental revenue is a $244,000 decrease due to the American Rescue Plan Act distributions ending in 2022.
On the expenditure side, the biggest departments the city is supporting out of the general fund include the police department at 32% (or $2.57 million), followed by administration and general government services and then public works and parks and recreation.
The proposed 13.52% (or $307,000) increase over 2022 in police department spending includes the addition of two police officers next year, one in January and another mid-year.
For the fire department, the addition of a full-time fire chief during the middle of next year is included in the proposed 17.97% increase (or $66,000) over 2022.
“Overall, I’d say we had three key goals in developing this year’s budget. The first was to increase our investment in public safety. ... Other than that, the main goals were just to maintain the level of services that we already have and respond to other changes in the market, be it inflation and other employment issues. ... The biggest reason for a need for an increase in our levy is primarily driven by the additional staffing,” Yager said, noting that around 60% of expenses in the city’s general fund budget will go toward employees.
In addition to the general fund, Wayzata maintains several other enterprise funds for many city services, including water, sewer, stormwater, solid waste, motor vehicle, cable TV, marina and liquor operations.
While the general fund acquires its revenue largely from property taxes, enterprise funds are supported by user fees. The general fund along with the enterprise funds comprise the city’s total annual budget to fund city services, pay for city staff and make transfers to capital project funds.
The total 2023 preliminary budget is $19.21 million. In addition to the $7.94 million general fund, the budget includes $1.09 million in water, $1.2 million in sewer, $180,000 in stormwater, $414,000 in solid waste, $642,000 in motor vehicle, $78,000 in cable TV, $58,000 in the marina and $7.61 million in liquor operations.
“Looking across all of our budgets, our general fund and all our enterprise funds, we’re looking to have about a $19.2 million budget, with the majority of that almost evenly split between our general fund, operating budget and our liquor fund – and that’s our Wine & Spirits operation along with our Bar & Grill operation,” Yager said.
The council ultimately voted 3-1 to approve the preliminary figures, with Councilmember Jeff Buchanan absent from the meeting and Councilmember Cathy Iverson voting against the resolution.
“I’d like to see if we can take our pencil and perhaps work to make this smaller. A double-digit levy increase is significantly high, in my opinion,” Iverson said, noting that she agreed with the mayor and other council members that increased spending on public safety was important.
Mayor Johanna Mouton agreed that the proposed levy increase was higher than she was comfortable with and encouraged city staff to work to lower the number before the December deadline.
“Let’s lower expenses where we can. ... I would like to see it go down probably a couple of points before I’m comfortable with the final levy,” the mayor said.
To view the entire preliminary budget for 2023, visit Wayzata.org/AgendaCenter and open the agenda packet for the Sept. 6 city council meeting.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.